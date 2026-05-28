Metagenomi Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metagenomi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGX) (the “Company”), an in vivo genome editing company capitalizing on its proprietary technologies to create curative genetic medicines for patients, today announced that Jian Irish, Ph.D., M.B.A., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, NY, on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 7:35 a.m. ET.

The fireside chat presentation will be made available on the “News & Events” page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.metagenomi.co/news-events/events.

About Metagenomi Therapeutics

Metagenomi Therapeutics, Inc. is an in vivo genome editing company capitalizing on its proprietary technologies to create curative genetic medicines for patients. The Company was founded on the science of metagenomics, the study of genetic materials recovered from the natural environment, to discover and develop a suite of novel CRISPR gene-editing tools potentially capable of correcting any type of genetic mutation found anywhere in the human genome. The Company focuses on high value programs in disease indications with well-understood biology and clearly defined clinical development and regulatory pathways. Going forward, the Company intends to continue to expand its pipeline by leveraging its proprietary genetic editing capabilities in site specific deletion, insertion and correction.

MGX-001, the Company’s lead, wholly-owned development program in hemophilia A, has demonstrated a preclinical profile with best-in-class treatment potential, including targeted genome editing and durable gene expression in a one-time treatment. MGX-001 is designed to provide curative, life-long protection from bleeding events and joint damage in adults and children, potentially enabling a new standard of care for the treatment of hemophilia A. The Company is also currently pursuing indications leveraging the MGX-001 site-specific genome integration system and partnered assets targeting cardiometabolic diseases. For more information, please visit https://metagenomi.co/.

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper

Gilmartin Group

stephen@gilmartinir.com