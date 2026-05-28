Legence Announces Repricing of Term Loan

SAN JOSE, California, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legence Corp. (Nasdaq: LGN) (“Legence” or the “Company”) today announced the amendment of its $995 million term loan credit facility, reducing the applicable interest rate to Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 2.00%, representing a 25 basis point reduction in pricing. Additionally, the applicable interest rate shall decline further to SOFR plus 1.75%, representing an incremental 25-basis point decrease in pricing, at such time Legence receives a one notch upgrade to its corporate credit rating from either major credit rating agency. The amendment also provides for a reset of the six-month 101% soft call protection applicable to certain repricing transactions.

"We greatly appreciate the continued support of our lenders and their recognition of the Company’s continued improvement in its credit profile and our positive business outlook,” said Stephen Butz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Legence. “This amendment, combined with our strong operating performance, position the Company well to support future growth and execute on our strategic priorities.”

About Legence

Legence is a leading provider of engineering, consulting, installation, and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating, and installing complex HVAC, process piping, and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems—enhancing energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in new and existing facilities. Legence also delivers long-term performance through strategic upgrades and holistic solutions. Serving some of the world’s most technically demanding sectors, Legence counts over 60% of the Nasdaq-100 Index among its clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release including, without limitation, those relating to our financial position and plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “budget,” “project,” “future,” “will,” “seek,” “foreseeable,” the negative versions of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on management’s current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included under the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026 and in other documents the Company subsequently files from time to time with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact

Media: media@wearelegence.com

Investor Relations: ir@wearelegence.com