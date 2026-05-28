Black Rock Coffee Bar Expands Footprint in Austin with Leander Location

Scottsdale, AZ, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the Oregon-born boutique coffee chain celebrated for its specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and signature Fuel® energy drinks, is growing its footprint in the Austin area with the opening of a new store in Leander.

The store, located at 8481 West State Hwy 29, ste 100, will officially open its doors on Saturday, May 30th. This opening marks Black Rock’s ninth Austin location and reinforces the brand’s steady expansion across the region. Guests can enjoy the following specials during opening week:

Saturday, 5/30: Free 16oz Drinks

Sunday, 5/31: Buy One, Get One Free Drinks

Monday, 6/1: 50% Off Drinks with Food Purchase

Tuesday, 6/2: Limited Edition Sticker with Purchase (while supplies last)‍

Wednesday, 6/3: Free T-Shirt with Purchase (while supplies last)

Thursday, 6/4: $2 Off Any Size Drink

“We’re thrilled to continue growing in Austin and to bring the Black Rock experience to even more neighborhoods across the Austin Metro Area,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Each new store represents an opportunity to connect with the community and share our passion for great coffee and exceptional service.”

Guests can take advantage of the Black Rock Rewards app, where every purchase—whether in-store, online, or through the app—earns “bolts” that can be redeemed for free beverages. Recent menu additions, like Black Rock’s protein-packed Egg Bites, are also included in the program.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is beloved for its handcrafted beverages, including the Caramel Blondie, a sweet and creamy signature blend; the Mexican Mocha, a spicy twist with hints of vanilla, almond, and cinnamon; and the Jackhammer, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot; as well as its in-house developed Fuel energy drink, customizable with over 20 fruit flavors. These can be enjoyed alongside sweet and savory food items, including the recently launched Egg Bites. For an extra kick of protein, guests can add Black Rock’s new Protein Cold Foam, Protein Boosted Milk or Protein Boost to their drinks.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can enjoy limited-time summer offerings like the Fudge Brownie Mocha, Blueberry Cobbler Latte, and Juice Box Fuel Energy drink, bringing bold flavors and nostalgic summertime vibes. The brand is also featuring its new Mystery Dirty Pop— a better-for-you soda featuring OLIPOP Dr. Goodwin and a smooth, creamy berry-inspired twist.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/ and follow @blackrockcoffeebar on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackrockcoffeeofficial on TikTok for updates on new locations, promotions, and seasonal offerings.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 160 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/.

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