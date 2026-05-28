Sophos Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection, marking the 17th consecutive report in which Sophos has been recognized as a Leader.

Sophos’ endpoint security portfolio includes Sophos Endpoint , Sophos Extended Detection and Response (EDR/XDR), and Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR). More than 600,000 organizations worldwide rely on Sophos to help defend against today’s threats, including ransomware and AI-driven attacks that move across identities, endpoints, networks, and cloud environments in seconds.

“Attackers are increasingly using automation and AI to identify and exploit vulnerabilities faster than ever before,” said Kyle Falkenhagen, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Sophos. “This is driving renewed importance for endpoint security, particularly approaches that prevent exploits from succeeding in the first place. Sophos is focused on helping organizations defend against evolving threats by combining AI-powered protection with exploit mitigation techniques that stop attacks at their source. We believe our recognition as a Leader for the 17th consecutive report reflects that commitment.”

A Defense System Built for the AI Era

Today’s adversaries are increasingly automated, coordinated, and augmented by AI. Defending against them requires more than incremental improvements to individual products. It calls for an approach where security controls continuously share context and strengthen one another across the entire environment. Sophos’ AI-Native Cybersecurity Defense System delivers that approach by tying Sophos Endpoint together with network, email, identity, and cloud security technologies, integrating AI into detection and response workflows, and scaling from mid-market to enterprise environments on a single system managed from one console in Sophos Central.

Additional Sophos Recognition

In addition to being named a Leader in the 2026 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection, Sophos continues to be recognized through customer feedback and independent evaluations:

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, 23 January 2026.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Extended Detection and Response, Peer Contributors, 23 May 2025

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Managed Detection and Response, Peer Contributors, 31 March 2026



For more information, visit www.sophos.com.

About Sophos

Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, defends more than 600,000 organizations worldwide with the industry’s first AI-native defense system: a single, connected architecture where every control point operates as one. Powered by agentic AI and elite human expertise, Sophos detects, investigates, and neutralizes threats before they become business-disrupting events. Working alongside a global ecosystem of managed service providers, resellers, and technology partners, Sophos compounds intelligence from every threat encountered and every environment defended to make every customer’s defense stronger than the last. More information is available at sophos.com.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Deepak Mishra, Nikul Patel, 27 May 2026.

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Media Contact:

Kelly Archer

Sr. Director, Global PR

press@sophos.com