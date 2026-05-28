SiTime to Present at the Evercore Global TMT Conference on June 3, 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced that SiTime’s chief financial officer, Beth Howe, will participate at the Evercore Global TMT Conference to be held at The Omni Hotel, San Francisco. SiTime management is scheduled to host a fireside chat at 10:25 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

A live and archived webcast of the Company’s fireside chat will be available in the Events section of SiTime’s Investor Relations website.

About SiTime

SiTime is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 4 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

About Precision Timing

Timing is the heartbeat of all electronic systems, ensuring reliable operation over their lifetime. For decades, quartz-based devices, built on non-semiconductor technology, have delivered this critical function, but they struggle in harsh, demanding environments. SiTime’s Precision Timing, based on semiconductor MEMS technology, delivers superior performance, greater resilience, smaller size, and higher reliability. Today, it powers more than 400 applications, including those in high-growth segments such as AI data centers, industrial and humanoid robots, mobile, wearables, IoT, and automated driving.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

sitm-ir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation

Beth Howe

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@sitime.com