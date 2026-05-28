Morocco Strategic Minerals Announces Board and Management Reorganization

MONTRÉAL, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: MCC) ("MCC" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a reorganization of its board of directors and senior management, as part of the Corporation’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership structure and support its continued growth and strategic development initiatives.

New Leadership Structure

Guy Goulet has been appointed Executive Chair of the Board of Directors. In this capacity, Mr. Goulet will provide strategic oversight and leadership to the Board while remaining actively engaged in the Corporation's long-term development.

Pierre-Olivier Goulet has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Corporation. In this role, Mr. Goulet will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and execution of MCC's strategic plan, including the acquisition and development of mineral assets in Morocco.

Quotes

"This reorganization reflects the natural evolution of our leadership structure as MCC advances its growth strategy," said Guy Goulet, Executive Chair. "I am confident that Pierre-Olivier's vision and operational expertise will drive MCC forward as we pursue exciting opportunities in Morocco and beyond."

"I am honoured to take on this expanded leadership role," said Pierre-Olivier Goulet, President and CEO. "We have strong momentum following the successful completion of our recent private placement, and I look forward to delivering value for our shareholders as we advance our projects."

About Morocco Strategic Minerals

MCC is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada and Morocco.

Contact Information

Pierre-Olivier Goulet, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 579-476-7000

Email: info@moroccosm.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expected," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the Corporation's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.