Byrna Technologies Launches Media Partnership with Fox Sports Through iHeartMedia to Expand National Reach

ANDOVER, Mass., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced a new media partnership with Fox Sports through iHeartMedia. The campaign is expected to launch in the coming weeks and is designed to introduce Byrna’s less-lethal personal security solutions to a broad, highly engaged sports audience across radio, digital, and television platforms.

The partnership represent an important step in Byrna’s broader marketing evolution as the Company works to introduce its less-lethal personal security solutions to a broader range of people. The move reflects Byrna’s early steps to refine its messaging and media strategy around personal safety, protection and less-lethal self-defense, including reaching audiences who may not have historically considered personal security products but are looking for practical ways to protect themselves and their loved ones. As Byrna refines its media strategy, it is directing media investment toward nationally recognized voices with broader mainstream reach, while continuing to build a more accessible message around personal safety and maintaining a disciplined, performance-oriented approach to marketing.

Through this partnership, Byrna expects to deploy advertising across more than 200 radio stations nationwide through Fox Sports Radio and Premiere Networks via iHeartMedia’s distribution platform, enabling the Company to reach a large and highly engaged audience of sports fans on well-known shows. The campaign is expected to include national radio and podcast integrations, supported by digital media placements designed to increase brand awareness and drive customer engagement.

“By partnering with Fox Sports through iHeartMedia, we are expanding Byrna’s reach across a broad national sports-focused audience,” said Conn Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Byrna. “This campaign represents an important step in scaling brand awareness, improving customer education, and positioning Byrna as a more accessible personal safety solution, while enabling us to engage consumers in a targeted and measurable way.”

Byrna expects this partnership to complement its broader efforts to improve customer education, sharpen its brand message and support a more integrated approach across digital and media channels. The Company expects to evaluate the campaign as part of its broader marketing strategy, with a focus on audience engagement, customer acquisition efficiency and conversion across Byrna.com and its retail footprint. The Company believes that expanding awareness through mainstream media personalities, while continuing to improve the customer experience across Byrna.com and its growing retail footprint, can help more people understand the role less-lethal personal security solutions can play in real-world situations.

“Historically, Byrna has had success speaking to early adopters and self-defense enthusiasts,” Davis added. “In our next phase, we plan to broaden the conversation around personal safety while maintaining discipline around how we allocate marketing resources. Our focus is on the real situations people think about every day, such as getting home safely, protecting their families, and having an option before a situation escalates.”

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company’s investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® CL, Byrna® LE and Byrna® SD personal security devices, state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launchers designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company’s e-commerce store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the general use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” and “believes” and statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “might,” “occur,” or “be achieved,” or “will be taken.” Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to our statements related to: the expected launch, timing, and scope of Byrna’s media partnerships through iHeartMedia; the anticipated audience reach and engagement of those campaigns across radio, podcast, digital, and other channels; the expected ability of these partnerships to introduce Byrna’s products and brand message to new and broader consumer audiences, including audiences who may not have historically considered personal security products; the anticipated impact of these partnerships on customer education, brand awareness, customer acquisition efficiency, and conversion across Byrna.com and the Company’s retail footprint; the Company’s broader marketing strategy and media investment approach, including the refinement of its messaging, the allocation of marketing resources, and the integration of digital and media channels; the anticipated introduction of dedicated campaign landing pages and promotional offers in connection with the partnerships; the Company’s plans to broaden the conversation around personal safety and reach a wider set of customer segments; and Byrna’s expectation that the partnerships will complement and support its broader marketing, retail expansion, and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to: the risk that the campaigns do not launch on the anticipated timeline, are reduced in scope, or are not executed as planned; the risk that the partnerships do not achieve the anticipated audience reach, engagement, brand awareness, customer acquisition, or conversion results; the risk that increases in marketing expenditure in connection with these partnerships do not yield expected revenue increases or returns on investment; the risk of reputational harm or negative publicity arising from association with third-party personalities, media platforms, or partner programming, or from changes in the public profile, conduct, or commentary of such personalities; the risk that media partners, broadcasters, or advertising platforms determine to limit, modify, or terminate the placement or distribution of Byrna’s advertising; the loss of marketing partners; determinations by advertisers, social media platforms, or other media channels, or legislation or regulatory action, that prevents or limits marketing of some or all Byrna products; changes in consumer or political sentiment affecting product demand or the less-lethal personal defense category; the risk that efforts to broaden brand messaging or expand into new customer segments do not achieve anticipated market penetration or revenue results; disappointing market responses to current or future products or services; litigation, enforcement proceedings, or other regulatory or legal developments, including those relating to advertising, endorsements, or consumer protection; the risk that investments in e-commerce enhancements or digital capabilities, including dedicated campaign landing pages and improvements to Byrna.com, do not yield anticipated improvements in conversion rates, customer acquisition, or revenue; and general economic, competitive, and market conditions affecting consumer demand for personal defense products. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, (“Risk Factors”) in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, and should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in the Company’s SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BYRN@gateway-grp.com