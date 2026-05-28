EagleNXT Opens U.S.-Based Drone Manufacturing and Innovation Center in Allen, Texas, Advancing Domestic Production of NDAA-Compliant UAS Systems

Drone and sensor manufacturer establishes new U.S. center for production, innovation, and operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex

ALLEN, Texas, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today announced the grand opening of its new global headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, product and innovation center in Allen, Texas.

The new Allen facility will serve as the Company’s North American hub for assembly, research & development, administrative, and marketing functions. The Company's advanced VISION high-performance drone will be assembled there, as well as the full line of MicaSense advanced multispectral sensors. The facility will also house the ThirdEye USA joint venture, which will manufacture next-generation Counter UAS (CUAS) systems, including the Meduza X, Chimera UL, and Argus Shield.

“We are proud to welcome EagleNXT’s global headquarters to Texas,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “The company's relocation presents an investment in our booming aerospace and high-tech industries and solidifies Texas as the headquarters of headquarters. This is a major win for the city of Allen and for North Texas. We look forward to working with EagleNXT to ensure their advanced manufacturing operations and new corporate headquarters are successful for generations to come.”

“We are thrilled to officially open our global headquarters and product and innovation center here in Allen, Texas,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “We are deeply grateful for the strong support from Governor Abbott, the State of Texas, and the City of Allen. Together, we will drive technological advancement, create high-skilled jobs, and deliver mission-critical solutions that enhance safety and security worldwide.”

The Allen facility features modern assembly cells, providing the space required to bring the company’s engineering, training and customer service activities together to support rapid growth and collaboration across defense, agriculture, public safety, and critical infrastructure sectors. Establishing U.S.-based manufacturing will enable more streamlined sales and delivery of EagleNXT products to both domestic and international customers for defense and commercial applications

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, to view a media kit, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the success of the ThirdEye USA joint venture, the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

Andy.woodward@EagleNXT.com

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Investor Relations

Email: UAVS@EagleNXT.com