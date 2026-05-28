Core Specialty’s Board Announces Appointment of Jeff Consolino as Chairman and Changes to its Board of Directors

CINCINNATI, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced changes today to its Board of Directors.

Ed Noonan, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Company, has stepped down from his position on the Core Specialty Board of Directors. Mr. Noonan has served on the Board since the recapitalization in 2020. With Mr. Noonan’s departure, Jeff Consolino, Core Specialty’s Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, has assumed the role of Executive Chairman effective immediately.

Commenting on the change to the Company’s Board, Jeff Consolino said, “Ed Noonan has been a mentor and close friend from the time I joined with him for the initial capitalization of Validus Holdings, Ltd. in 2005. Over our 20 plus year relationship we have achieved many remarkable successes. I deeply appreciate Ed’s contributions to Core Specialty as Executive Chairman over the past six years.”

Mr. Noonan said: “Six years ago Jeff and I set out to take maximum advantage of the opportunity we saw in specialty insurance to build a thirty year company. It has been more successful than I could have ever foreseen, Jeff and his team have built a broadly diversified specialty insurer that matters in each of its classes of business and is well positioned for the long term. Jeff and I have been together a very long time and it has been a great partnership, he is deeply skilled at making me look good while he does the heavy lifting. Now I get to root for him from the sidelines as he leads the company into the next phase of its development”.

In addition, Core Specialty has announced that Bart van der Vlugt has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Van der Vlugt is a Principal at Sixth Street, which he joined in 2021. He is a member of the Sixth Street Insurance platform and is responsible for sourcing, underwriting, and managing investments in the insurance sector, including Sixth Street’s partnership with Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”). Enstar is backed by investment vehicles managed by affiliates of Sixth Street. Prior to joining Sixth Street, Mr. Van der Vlugt was a member of Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division in London and New York. Mr. Van der Vlugt holds a MSc in Financial Mathematics from the London School of Economics and BSc degrees in Econometrics and Operations Research and Economics from Erasmus University Rotterdam.

Commenting on the addition of Mr. Van der Vlugt to the Company’s Board, Jeff Consolino, Core Specialty’s Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are pleased to welcome Bart to the Core Specialty Board of Directors. Enstar made an essential contribution to Core Specialty at formation in 2020, providing us with the admitted and non-admitted insurance companies to underwrite specialty commercial insurance in all 50 U.S. states and entering into a combination loss portfolio and adverse development cover reinsurance agreement allowing Core Specialty to focus on growing our business rather than managing legacy exposures.”

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