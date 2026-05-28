Jake Fetchen Joins Ballast Rock Private Wealth as Wealth Advisor

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballast Rock Private Wealth (“BRPW”), an independent registered investment advisor that provides holistic financial advice to accredited high-net-worth individuals, today announced that Jake Fetchen has joined the firm as a Wealth Advisor.

Fetchen brings experience advising individuals and families on financial planning, investment management, and long-term wealth strategies. In his role at BRPW, he will work closely with clients to deliver customized guidance aligned with their financial goals, with a focus on helping them navigate increasingly complex financial decisions with clarity and confidence.

“We are excited to welcome Jake to Ballast Rock Private Wealth,” said Andrew Mescon, Chief Executive Officer of BRPW. “He shares our commitment to delivering thoughtful, client-first advice and brings a strong foundation of experience working with high-net-worth families. We believe he will be a meaningful contributor to our team and to the clients we serve.”

Prior to joining BRPW, Fetchen held positions in wealth management where he focused on portfolio construction, financial planning analysis, and client relationship management. His experience spans working with individuals, families, and business owners to develop integrated strategies across investments, tax planning, and long-term financial goals.

“Ballast Rock Private Wealth stands out for its emphasis on independent thinking and its ability to deliver truly customized advice,” Fetchen said. “I am excited to join a team that is deeply focused on helping clients navigate complex financial lives with a high level of care and sophistication.”

About Ballast Rock Private Wealth

Ballast Rock Private Wealth is an independent Registered Investment Advisor that provides holistic financial advice to accredited high-net-worth individuals. The firm focuses on delivering objective, unbiased guidance tailored to the complex needs of its clients, with an enhanced focus on alternative investments.