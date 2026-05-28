Gabelli 18th Annual Sports & Media Symposium to Convene Industry Leaders in One Week

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli today reminded investors and industry participants that its 18th Annual Sports & Media Symposium will take place Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Midtown Manhattan.

The full-day symposium will bring together investors, executives, and analysts in the business of sports and media. This year’s discussions are expected to address several timely themes, including the changing economics of sports rights, the evolution of streaming and broadcast models, investor interest in sports franchises and live entertainment assets, the growth of gaming platforms, and the regulatory backdrop shaping media and telecom markets.

One-on-one meetings may also be available upon request. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their Gabelli relationship manager for more information or visit our website .

Agenda

All presenting companies noted below with a 1 are available for 1x1 meetings. Please contact Benjamin Pontious ( bpontious@gabelli.com ) to schedule a 1x1.

7:45 AM Gabelli Team Intro

Hanna Howard & Alec Boccanfuso, Gabelli Funds

8:00 TV Bureau of Advertising (TVB)*

Brad Seitter, President & CEO

8:30 Gray Media, Inc. (GTN/A)1

Jeff Gignac, EVP & CFO

Alan Gould, VP Investor Relations

9:00 Versant Media Group, Inc. (VSNT)

Mark Lazarus, CEO

9:30 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)

Colin Reed, Executive Chairman

Mark Fioravanti, President & CEO

10:00 Media & Telecom Regulatory Expert Session

Robert McDowell, Partner, Cooley LLP & Former FCC Commissioner

10:30 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)*1

Michael Biard, President & COO

Lee Ann Gliha, CFO

11:00 Manchester United plc (MANU)1

Chris Moffatt, Group Financial Controller

Tom Packer, Head of External Reporting

11:30 Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION)1

Michael Burns, Chairman

Nilay Shah, EVP IR

12:00 PM Lunch

12:20 Sports Platforms Panel

Andrea Salvato, Liberty Global Chief Development Officer1

Ryan Caswell, Cannae Holdings CEO1

1:00 Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA/K)*

Derek Schiller, President & CEO Atlanta Braves

1:30 The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)1

Adam Symson, CEO

Brian Norris, CRO

Becky Riegelsberger, Treasurer

2:00 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)*

Tony Staffieri, President & CEO

Glenn Brandt, CFO

2:30 DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)1

Alan Ellingson, CFO

Matthew Gaudioso, IR

3:00 Starz Entertainment Corp. (STRZ)1

Jeffery Hirsch, President & CEO

Nilay Shah, EVP IR 3:30 Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI)1

Christopher King, VP IR

1x1s Only:

AMC Global Media Inc. (AMCX): Nicholas Seibert, IR

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN): Marcia Dall, CFO & Sam Ullrich, VP Investor Relations

Madison Square Garden (MSGS/E, SPHR): Ari Danes, SVP IR

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO): Seth Zaslow, SVP & Head of IR

* Indicates virtual participation

Click here to register for the 18th Annual Sports & Media Symposium or scan the QR code.





Contact

Alec Boccanfuso

Portfolio Manager

P: 914-921-8327

E: aboccanfuso@gabelli.com



Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

Alec Boccanfuso

(914) 921-8327

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39246c7d-7e93-454f-898e-28328ca3ff34