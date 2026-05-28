Monster Beverage Announces Participation in dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2026

CORONA, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) announced today that members of its senior management team will participate in a fireside chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 9:15 a.m. CEST/3:15 a.m. ET. The fireside chat will be open to all interested parties as a live webcast at www.monsterbevcorp.com, under the “Events & Presentations” section.

Monster Beverage Corporation

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® and Punch Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® and Monster Killer Brew® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm® and Storm™ total wellness energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Bang Energy® drinks, FLRT™ total wellness energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market craft beers, flavored malt beverages and hard seltzers under a number of brands, including Jai Alai® IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale®, Dallas Blonde®, Wild Basin® hard seltzers, The Beast™, Beast® Tea, Blind Lemon® and Blinder Lemon™. For more information visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.

CONTACTS: Mark Astrachan

SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

(951) 739-6200 Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin

PondelWilkinson Inc.

(310) 279-5980



