Cross Keys Capital Advises Neurology Group of Bergen County in Its Partnership with Privia Health

Fort Lauderdale, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, LLC, a leading independent investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to physician group practices and healthcare services companies,is pleased to announce it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the Neurology Group of Bergen County (“NGBC”) in its partnership with Privia Health.

Founded in 1973, the Neurology Group of Bergen County is one of the region's most respected independent neurology practices, serving the communities of Bergen County, New Jersey. NGBC comprises 25 adult and pediatric clinicians operating at one central Ridgewood, NJ location. The practice provides comprehensive, state-of-the-art diagnostic testing and treatment across the full spectrum of neurological conditions, including epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, stroke, headache disorders, movement disorders, neuropathy, and pediatric neurology.

“Partnering with Privia was the right next step for our practice and, most importantly, for our patients. They share our commitment to clinical excellence and the kind of personalized, compassionate care we've built over the past 50 years,” said NGBC physicians Hugo Lijtmaer, M.D., Kenneth Citak, M.D. and John T. Nasr, M.D. “This partnership gives us the resources and support to expand access to high-quality neurological care across our community, while preserving the independent culture that has defined NGBC. We are grateful to the Cross Keys team for their expert guidance throughout this process. They made sure every aspect of the transaction reflected our values and long-term vision.”

The Cross Keys Capital deal team consisted of Bill Britton, Chris Gammill, and Victor Arocho. NGBC was represented by Brach Eichler’s legal team consisting of Joseph M. Gorrell, Caroline J. Patterson and Erika Marshall. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Privia Health

Privia Health is one of the largest physician enablement companies in the United States with a presence in 25 states and the District of Columbia. Privia builds scaled provider networks with primary-care centric medical groups, risk-bearing entities, a physician-led governance structure, and the Privia Platform comprising an extensive suite of technology and service solutions. Privia collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize 1,300+ physician practices, improve the patient experience for 5.9+ million patients, and reward 5,500+ physicians and advanced practitioners for delivering high-value care.

Privia’s mission is to transform healthcare delivery to achieve better outcomes, lower costs, and improve the health of communities and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle-market investment bank providing a full range of investment banking merger and acquisition advisory services to a variety of businesses nationally.

Cross Keys Capital’s healthcare services team is nationally recognized as a leader in providing merger and acquisition advisory services to independent physician group practices and healthcare services companies. To date, the firm’s healthcare practice has completed the sale or merger of over 200 transactions including independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers, and healthcare technology companies. For more information on Cross Keys Capital or to discuss a potential partnership or sale, please contact Bill Britton, Managing Director, at 954-410-1936 or bbritton@ckcap.com. Visit us online at www.ckcap.com.