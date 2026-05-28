NAPC Defense Publishes Strategic White Paper Detailing Government Contract Platform, IDIQ Positioning, and Preliminary Financial Projections

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) (“NAPC Defense” or “the Company”), a U.S. licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot USA system, and primary subcontractor supporting Native American Pride Constructors’ expanding government-contracting platform, today announced the publication of a comprehensive corporate white paper on the Company website outlining its operational platform, government-contracting structure, IDIQ positioning, and preliminary financial projections.

The white paper provides investors, partners, and stakeholders with expanded detail regarding the Company’s recently announced government-contracting developments, including the Obera platform integration, awarded Department of Defense contract vehicles, CornerShot tactical-system initiatives, and long-term growth strategy.

The full white paper is available at: https://napcdefense.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/NAPC-DEFENSE-WHITE-PAPER-27-May-2026.pdf

Highlights from the White Paper Include:

Approximately $38.1 million in existing government task-order backlog extending into 2027.

Access to approximately $57.1 billion in combined Navy and Air Force IDIQ contract ceilings through the CNGT and WEXMAC platforms.

An agreed $20 million operational credit facility to support contract execution and scaling.

Active April 2026 contract-payment inflows exceeding $1.4 million.

Preliminary international CornerShot tactical-system modeling involving up to 40,000 systems and approximately $400 million in potential revenue over a four-year period.

Approximately $50 million in additional government-contract opportunities currently being pursued.

The white paper also includes expanded discussion regarding IDIQ contract structures, financial modeling assumptions, margin illustrations, execution strategy, and associated risk disclosures.

“Our objective with this white paper is to provide shareholders and prospective investors with a transparent overview of where the Company stands operationally and where management believes the platform could develop over time,” said Kenny West, Chief Executive Officer of NAPC Defense. “We believe the combination of long-duration government-contracting opportunities and proprietary tactical systems creates a differentiated platform with meaningful long-term potential.”

The Company emphasized that all financial projections contained in the white paper are preliminary, subject to change, and dependent on numerous operational, contractual, regulatory, and market factors.

The full white paper can also be accessed from the Company’s investor relations page at: https://napcdefense.com/investor-relations-3/

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is the primary subcontractor for its strategic partner Native American Pride Constructors, LLC, supporting a growing portfolio of U.S. government contracts that includes approximately $38.1 million in announced task orders and access to multi-billion-dollar Navy and Air Force IDIQ contract ceilings. In this role, NAPC Defense provides the operational team, infrastructure, and compliance framework to execute logistics, training, construction, sustainment, and mission-support programs worldwide, and is also a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system, as well as to broker defense articles and munitions globally under applicable U.S. State Department and federal approvals.

For further information, please go to www.napcdefense.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release and statements by representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. may include “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NAPC Defense undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

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