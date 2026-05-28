Panda Express® Reimagines the Summer Grilling Season with All-New Cantonese BBQ Brisket

A cultural mosaic of flavors: Cantonese BBQ meets American BBQ in a dish that fuses the smoky soul of stateside brisket with the high-heat, wok-fired world of Cantonese flavors.

Cantonese BBQ meets American BBQ in a dish that fuses the smoky soul of stateside brisket with the high-heat, wok-fired world of Cantonese flavors. The ultimate protein play: Clocking in as Panda Express’ highest protein dish to date at 44g per serving, this innovation centers on slow-cooked brisket that lets craftsmanship and premium beef take center stage.

Clocking in as Panda Express’ highest protein dish to date at 44g per serving, this innovation centers on slow-cooked brisket that lets craftsmanship and premium beef take center stage. The summer main character: No grill, no problem. Panda Express brings backyard grilling vibes to the counter with a dish that captures the spirit of summer BBQ with maximum flavor and none of the hassle.



ROSEMEAD, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panda Express® , the largest family-owned and -operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., is bringing American Chinese BBQ to guests across the country with the national launch of its newest limited-time offer: Cantonese BBQ Brisket. Available nationwide from June 2 through August 10, or while supplies last, this official dish of the summer marks the brand’s first-ever brisket offering, featuring an all-new Char Siu-style BBQ sauce.

Cantonese BBQ Brisket is a culinary innovation years in the making and Panda’s take on a new American Chinese classic. Sitting at the crossroads of two great BBQ traditions, the dish reimagines one of America's most prized cuts through the lens of Cantonese flavor, resulting in something entirely new and uniquely Panda.

“Cantonese BBQ Brisket is the most ‘American Chinese’ dish we’ve ever made,” said Chef Jimmy Wang, Executive Director of Culinary Innovation at Panda Express. “We've taken the spirit of American BBQ and fused it with Cantonese flavor, slow-cooked to achieve that signature tenderness before flame-searing it in a char siu-inspired sauce. It's all built around the soul of BBQ: the bark, the tenderness, the smoky finish. If you really want to taste what makes this brisket special, I’d pair it with a side of our white steamed rice.”

Craftsmanship in Every Bite

True to the spirit of the best BBQ traditions, Cantonese BBQ Brisket prioritizes quality and craftsmanship. The brisket is slow-cooked to achieve the signature melt-in-your-mouth tenderness before being hand-cut into thick, bite-sized portions. For the final touch, the brisket is flame-seared in an original char siu-style glaze for the perfect smoky, sweet and savory flavor.

The cut: All the best bits of BBQ are on the plate. Panda Express uses both parts of the brisket – the point and the flat – serving a mix of rich, fatty marbled pieces from the point and lean, tender slices from the flat in every bite.

All the best bits of BBQ are on the plate. Panda Express uses both parts of the brisket – the point and the flat – serving a mix of rich, fatty marbled pieces from the point and lean, tender slices from the flat in every bite. The flavor: Nostalgic sweet, tangy notes of BBQ pair with aromatic Chinese spices to deliver a rich, umami-packed flavor. The sauce is made with soy sauce, spicy fermented soybean paste, mirin and sesame oil to round out the deep savory profile.

Nostalgic sweet, tangy notes of BBQ pair with aromatic Chinese spices to deliver a rich, umami-packed flavor. The sauce is made with soy sauce, spicy fermented soybean paste, mirin and sesame oil to round out the deep savory profile. The quality: In this dish, brisket is king. Intentionally prepared without vegetables, the dish allows the premium protein to remain the undisputed star. This “all meat, no fluff” approach ensures a high-value, deluxe meal for serious protein enthusiasts.

In this dish, brisket is king. Intentionally prepared without vegetables, the dish allows the premium protein to remain the undisputed star. This “all meat, no fluff” approach ensures a high-value, deluxe meal for serious protein enthusiasts. The inspiration: Inspired by the flavors of char siu, a Cantonese BBQ dish originating in the Guangdong region, the entrée delivers on the sweet-savory flavor synonymous with authentic Chinese barbecue, reimagined through Panda’s all-new Char Siu-style BBQ sauce and brought to life with premium beef brisket in a way only Panda could.

Start summer off right, no grill required. Whether you’re a BBQ traditionalist chasing the perfect burnt end or an adventurous eater looking for your next obsession, this dish is made for those who refuse to settle for the standard. Cantonese BBQ Brisket will be available at all restaurants starting June 2. Don’t wait – visit pandaex.press/cantonese-bbq-brisket or follow along on Instagram , TikTok and X for more information.

About Panda Express®

Panda Express, the largest Asian dining concept in the US, is a family-owned and operated restaurant brand founded in 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng. Driven by a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express is recognized as a trailblazer in American Chinese cuisine. The company has pioneered iconic dishes like The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, creating a variety of industry-first recipes. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by authentic Chinese flavors and culinary principles. With over 2,500 locations across the country and a presence in 11 international countries, Panda Express continues to share American Chinese cuisine with the world.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $455 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 17 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda CommUnity Fund™ — a ten-year, $20 million investment dedicated to building a more respectful society through systemic and community‑focused change. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

MEDIA CONTACT:

FINN Partners for Panda Express

pandaexpress@finnpartners.com

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