Premier Truck Rental Promotes Andy DeLaGarza to VP of Sales and Amy Maxwell to VP of Marketing

Fort Wayne, IN, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a nationwide custom truck, trailer and equipment provider, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Andy DeLaGarza to Vice President of Sales and Amy Maxwell to Vice President of Marketing.

In his role, Andy will oversee and drive growth across PTR’s three regions: West, Central and East. He will be helping strengthen the company’s nationwide presence and expand its footprint across the country.

Since joining the PTR team in 2016, Andy has worked his way up through the organization, starting as an Inside Sales Representative, moving into the role of Territory Manager across multiple regions and state lines, and most recently, serving as the Central Regional Sales Director. Andy has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, industry expertise and a deep commitment to both customers and team members. His ability to build relationships and drive results has played an important role in PTR’s continued success and nationwide expansion.

In her role, Amy will lead the continued growth and expansion of PTR’s marketing strategy, helping elevate brand awareness and support the company’s nationwide growth initiatives across multiple verticals.

Amy Maxwell spent over a decade at Franklin Electric before joining PTR in 2022. She has played a pivotal role in transforming and scaling the company’s marketing efforts, helping strengthen brand awareness, elevate customer engagement and better align marketing strategies with sales initiatives nationwide. Her leadership and forward-thinking approach have positioned PTR for continued growth across multiple industries and markets.

“Andy and Amy lead by example, stepping in where needed, supporting their teams daily and always putting customers first,” said Holly Brown, CRO. “Their dedication, vision and leadership continue to help drive PTR forward.”

“I’m eager to step into the role of VP of Sales at PTR. I’m passionate about creating custom solutions for our customers and excited to continue to pave the way for the organization,” said DeLaGarza.

“Being a part of a company that values innovation and collaboration has made this next step especially meaningful, and I’m excited to continue building strategies that support our customers, team and long-term vision,” said Maxwell.

These promotions reflect PTR’s continued commitment to developing talent from within and creating opportunities for team members to grow their careers alongside the company.

Both Andy and Amy will remain based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana, headquarters.

About Premier Truck Rental

Premier Truck Rental is a trusted fleet rental solutions provider committed to precision and reliability, treating your fleet challenges like our own. With over 30 years of industry expertise and a decade of service under the PTR banner, our family-owned company operates from locations in Indiana and Texas. Being named in NAFA’s Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America four years in a row, PTR specializes in customized work trucks and trailers, catering to construction and utility contractors nationwide. It’s our mission to be fleet solution partners with those working on our nation’s infrastructure, equipping the industries that power America.

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