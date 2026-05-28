Adhesion Barrier Market to Skyrocket USD 1.57 Billion by 2035 | Surgical Volumes and Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Demand Worldwide – SNS Insider

Austin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Adhesion Barrier Market was valued at USD 10.10 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 16.33 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.92% from 2026-2035.

The market growth is fueled by the increasing use of spray-on adhesion barriers that can be sprayed laparoscopically into areas of the body which are anatomically difficult or too inaccessible for films or meshes to be placed successfully, extending the applicability of adhesion barriers from the more open surgeries to the increasing number of minimally invasive surgical procedures.





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The U.S. Adhesion Barrier Market was valued at approximately USD 0.240 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.48 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.07%.

The market growth potential for the U.S. is backed by the advanced healthcare system, established reimbursement models relating to the application of adhesion barriers in surgically indicated procedures, wide adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures generating need for new products, and clinical awareness about adhesion-related problems amongst U.S. surgeons.

The Europe Adhesion Barrier Market is estimated to be USD 0.24 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.46 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.74% during 2026–2035.

The adhesion barriers in Europe are technologically advanced and involves national health technology assessments whereby adhesion barriers are assessed for their clinical effectiveness and cost-efficiency in relation to the adverse effects they prevent in order to determine their reimbursability.

Rising Surgical Procedure Volumes Generating Adhesion Prevention Requirements to Boost Market Growth Globally

The most significant factor propelling the market for adhesion barriers is the consistent rise in surgical volumes across the globe, which results in the risk of adhesions, because of the combined factors of the aging population, which makes a greater number of patients susceptible to heart, muscle, and digestive problems needing surgical intervention, increased cancer cases due to the aging of the population and environment leading to surgical oncology cases, and the steady improvement in access to health facilities across emerging economies making surgery possible for people who were earlier inaccessible to it.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Synthetic adhesion barriers dominated with approximately 78.22% of revenues in 2025 due to superior biocompatibility, predictable resorption characteristics, and consistent manufacturing quality. Natural adhesion barriers are the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 7.57% as demand grows for biocompatible, fully biodegradable materials derived from biological sources.

By Application

Cardiovascular surgeries held approximately 40.86% of revenues in 2025 as high-risk procedures with significant re-operative adhesion complication rates create compelling clinical demand. Gynaecological surgeries are the fastest-growing application at a CAGR of 7.79% driven by increasing minimally invasive gynaecological procedure volumes globally.

By Formulation

Film/Mesh formulations led with approximately 50.84% of revenues in 2025 due to ease of application in open surgical contexts and established clinical efficacy evidence globally. Gel formulations are the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 8.22% as their applicability to minimally invasive and laparoscopic procedures through narrow cannula delivery enables adhesion prevention in procedure categories where film products are impractical to deploy.

By End-User

Hospitals dominated with approximately 72.86% in 2025 as they are the primary site for the complex surgical procedures globally. Ambulatory Surgery Centers are the fastest-growing end-user segment at a CAGR of 7.58% as the migration of gynaecological and abdominal procedures to outpatient settings expands the commercial setting globally.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America led the Adhesion Barrier Market globally, having garnered around 40.60% of the revenue share, with the US contributing to around 83.5% of the North American revenue. The North America region holds the position due to its high rates of surgeries and highly developed market of adhesion barrier products with many FDA-approved options for various surgical indications.

The Asia Pacific region represents the highest growth market for regional adhesion barriers, registering a compound annual growth rate of 7.91% up to 2035, owing to the fast-growing number of surgeries being performed in this region's leading healthcare systems owing to increasing age-related disorders and the prevalence of chronic diseases leading to an increased need for these surgeries.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Adhesion Barrier Market Report:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Baxter International Inc.

FzioMed Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care

Confluent Surgical

CryoLife, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

Terumo Corporation

Cohera Medical, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Adhezion Biomedical

BioHorizons, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Cousins Medical

GlucoSite Medical

Axia Medical

Hemoshear Technologies

Polyganics BV

SurgiQuest

Recent Developments:

June 2024 : Baxter International's PEG-based hydrogel adhesion barrier demonstrated in clinical evaluation that it significantly reduced re-operation rates in cardiovascular surgery cases compared with untreated controls, providing high-quality clinical evidence for a surgical context where the adhesion barrier market has historically lacked robust randomised controlled trial data.

: Baxter International's PEG-based hydrogel adhesion barrier demonstrated in clinical evaluation that it significantly reduced re-operation rates in cardiovascular surgery cases compared with untreated controls, providing high-quality clinical evidence for a surgical context where the adhesion barrier market has historically lacked robust randomised controlled trial data. 2025: Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) continued clinical development of its next-generation sprayable adhesion barrier formulation designed for laparoscopic gynaecological surgery applications, addressing the applicability gap that has limited adhesion prevention uptake in the rapidly growing minimally invasive gynaecological procedure category.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SURGICAL PROCEDURE & POST-OPERATIVE ADHESION METRICS – helps you understand global abdominal and pelvic surgery volumes, incidence rates of post-surgical adhesions, readmission trends due to adhesion-related complications, and regional growth in surgical procedures.

– helps you understand global abdominal and pelvic surgery volumes, incidence rates of post-surgical adhesions, readmission trends due to adhesion-related complications, and regional growth in surgical procedures. ADHESION BARRIER ADOPTION & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends across gynecological, general, and laparoscopic surgeries, including demand patterns for synthetic versus natural adhesion barrier products in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends across gynecological, general, and laparoscopic surgeries, including demand patterns for synthetic versus natural adhesion barrier products in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. MATERIAL & BIOABSORBABLE TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you analyze utilization trends of gel, film, and liquid-based adhesion barriers, bioabsorbable material adoption, and innovation in hyaluronic acid, collagen-based, and advanced anti-adhesion technologies.

– helps you analyze utilization trends of gel, film, and liquid-based adhesion barriers, bioabsorbable material adoption, and innovation in hyaluronic acid, collagen-based, and advanced anti-adhesion technologies. HEALTHCARE SPENDING & REIMBURSEMENT METRICS – helps you assess surgical care expenditure trends, reimbursement coverage for adhesion prevention products, hospital procurement budgets, and the economic burden associated with adhesion-related complications globally.

– helps you assess surgical care expenditure trends, reimbursement coverage for adhesion prevention products, hospital procurement budgets, and the economic burden associated with adhesion-related complications globally. REGULATORY APPROVAL & CLINICAL RESEARCH METRICS – helps you identify FDA and CE approval trends, clinical trial activities in adhesion prevention technologies, evolving surgical safety standards, and regulatory compliance developments shaping the market.

– helps you identify FDA and CE approval trends, clinical trial activities in adhesion prevention technologies, evolving surgical safety standards, and regulatory compliance developments shaping the market. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key medical device companies based on product innovation, hospital partnerships, advanced adhesion prevention technologies, commercialization strategies, and clinical development capabilities globally.

Adhesion Barrier Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 0.78 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1.57 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.16% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Synthetic Adhesion Barriers, Natural Adhesion Barriers)

• By Application (Cardiovascular Surgeries, Abdominal & General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Neurological Surgeries, Others)

• By Formulation (Film/Mesh, Gel, Liquid, Others)

• By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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