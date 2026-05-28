10X Health Launches New Supplements to Address Mobility & Circulation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10X Health , a leader in personalized health optimization and performance-driven wellness solutions, today announced the launch of two new supplements designed to support daily movement and blood flow circulation, with 10X MoveEase ™ and 10X Blood Flow Support ™.

The new supplements join 10X Health’s growing line-up of supplements featuring professional-grade formulations that are rooted in science.

“Aging well is now a priority for consumers, and science is providing the building blocks to achieve long-term vitality. At 10X Health, we’ve designed every product to help individuals achieve and maintain their optimal physical and mental performance,” said Kent Bradley, MD of 10X Health. “The new supplements build on our commitment to bring proven, solution-based products to help individuals feel their best and attain their personal health goals.”

10X Blood Flow Support: Supported by Nobel Prize- winning research and scientifically endorsed by Dr. Louis Ignarro, 1998 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, the daily supplement supports circulation to help maintain healthy nitric oxide levels for sustained blood flow, energy, and vascular function. 10X Blood Flow Support is powered by Noxa24™, a proprietary, patent-pending formulation to aid the natural production, storage, and release of nitric oxide for up to 24 hours from a single dose, helping promote steady circulation and daily vitality. 10X Blood Flow Support addresses the natural decline of nitric oxide that occurs with age, and features other benefits, including:

Ongoing Nitric Oxide: Designed to support sustained nitric oxide availability throughout the day and not just during workouts.

Designed to support sustained nitric oxide availability throughout the day and not just during workouts. Proprietary Noxa24™ Formulation: A patent-pending blend of potassium nitrate and antioxidant-rich polyphenols derived from fruits and vegetables to support the full nitric oxide biotransformation process.

A patent-pending blend of potassium nitrate and antioxidant-rich polyphenols derived from fruits and vegetables to support the full nitric oxide biotransformation process. Next Generation Circulatory Support: Formulated for consistent, everyday circulation support aligned with longevity, energy, cardiovascular wellness, and sexual wellness.

Formulated for consistent, everyday circulation support aligned with longevity, energy, cardiovascular wellness, and sexual wellness. Clinically-Grounded Credibility: Built on Nobel Prize–winning nitric oxide research and endorsed by Nobel Prize Laureate Dr. Louis Ignarro, for his discovery of nitric oxide signaling, reinforcing trust amongst both clinicians and high-intent consumers.

Built on Nobel Prize–winning nitric oxide research and endorsed by Nobel Prize Laureate Dr. Louis Ignarro, for his discovery of nitric oxide signaling, reinforcing trust amongst both clinicians and high-intent consumers. Carefully Selected Ingredients: Gluten‑free, dairy‑free, soy‑free, non‑GMO



Nitric oxide research earned Dr. Louis Ignarro and his colleagues the 1998 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries showing nitric oxide’s role as a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system. Today, nitric oxide is recognized for helping support healthy blood vessel relaxation, vascular tone, and blood flow, key factors in delivering oxygen and nutrients throughout the body.*

"Most supplements boost nitric oxide for only one or two hours. 10X Blood Flow Support is different,” said Dr. Louis Ignarro, a pharmacologist and the 1998 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine. “A single dose of 10X Blood Flow Support aids in continuous nitric oxide production over a full 24-hour period. That's what sets it apart."

10X MoveEase: A clinically studied joint and cartilage support supplement designed to help aid in smooth, comfortable movement by supporting the structural foundation of joint health. The 10X MoveEase formulation is powered by RestorCel™, a clinically studied blend of synergistic bioactive compounds, including Boswellia serrata and a traditional Ayurvedic botanical from Northern India, wild celery seed extract. Through human clinical trials and multiple ingredient studies, including randomized, placebo-controlled trials, it offers a science-led, non-pharmaceutical approach to long-term joint health support.

10X MoveEase™ has been clinically shown to support cartilage health, helping individuals stay active, confident, and mobile over time. Benefits also include:

Cartilage First Approach: Focuses on supporting cartilage structure and health biomarkers, along with joint comfort and mobility

Focuses on supporting cartilage structure and health biomarkers, along with joint comfort and mobility Supports Comfortable Daily Exercise: Helps reduce exercise-related stiffness and support smooth movement with fast-acting benefits.

Helps reduce exercise-related stiffness and support smooth movement with fast-acting benefits. Clinically Shown to Support Cartilage Health: Clinically studied blend of bioactive compounds, including Boswellia serrata and a rare wild celery seed extract designed to support cartilage structure.



"Cartilage health is foundational to mobility, you can't do much without it,” Dr. Ignarro added. “I've reviewed the clinical research behind 10X MoveEase™, and the evidence supporting its ability to stimulate cartilage regeneration is compelling. This is an area where most products on the market fall short, and the data here stand out."

In human clinical trials, physician-assessed signs of improvement after participants took 10X MoveEase were observed as early as 7 days in some participants, with continued joint comfort and cartilage biomarker support over the full 90- day study period. Results included:

75% reduction in joint discomfort score in human studies

50% improvement in average walking distance

15 days is the average timeframe when participants noticed an improvement



“Many joint supplements currently on the market provide temporary or inconsistent relief, and don’t support individuals for the long term,” said Kent Bradley, MD, Chief Medical Executive at 10X Health. “For those who are waking up stiff or sore, or want to get ahead of age-related decline in mobility, addressing the structural integrity of cartilage and the balance and breakdown within joints is critical. Our team studied ingredients across multiple biomarkers associated with inflammation and joint tissue turnover to bring a formula that goes beyond comfort to support a healthy inflammatory response."

10X Blood Flow Support and 10X MoveEase are available now. To learn more about 10X Health, its supplements, clinical studies and more, please visit www.10xhealthsystem.com

About 10X Health:

10X Health is a personalized health and performance company focused on helping individuals unlock their full potential through data-driven insights, advanced diagnostics, and targeted wellness protocols. By integrating science, technology, and lifestyle interventions, 10X Health delivers customized solutions designed to improve energy, performance, and long-term health.