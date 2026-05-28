Blue Gold Appoints Capital Markets Veteran as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (Nasdaq: BGLWW) (“Blue Gold” or the “Company”), a gold mining company with the infrastructure to deliver gold from mine-to-wallet, today announced the appointment of James Samuelson as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2026.

Samuelson brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and public company leadership across a broad range of industries. He has extensive experience advising and leading Nasdaq-listed and emerging growth companies through financings, uplist transactions, strategic acquisitions, operational scaling initiatives, and SEC compliance matters.

“Blue Gold is entering a pivotal phase as we continue building our vertically integrated mine-to-wallet gold platform,” said Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Gold. “Jim’s background and capabilities make him an excellent fit for the Company’s next stage of evolution as we advance a number of important operational, legal, and commercial initiatives.”

“Blue Gold has a unique combination of underlying asset value, strategic optionality, and long-term growth opportunities,” said Samuelson. “I look forward to contributing to the Company’s continued development as it advances its mine-to-wallet vision.”

As Chief Financial Officer, Samuelson will help lead Blue Gold’s financial reporting, capital markets activities, and strategic finance initiatives as the Company continues advancing its mine-to-wallet platform and broader growth strategy.

Samuelson succeeds Lorenz Werndle who will step down as CFO effective May 31, 2026, to pursue another executive opportunity with a publicly listed company in the United Kingdom. Werndle will remain with the Company through June 24, 2026, to facilitate a seamless transition of responsibilities.

“We appreciate Lorenz’s support and contributions to Blue Gold and wish him success in his future endeavors,” said Cavaghan.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (Nasdaq: BGLWW) is gold mining company with the infrastructure to deliver gold from mine-to-wallet. The Company’s mission is to explore, develop and operate high quality mining projects while leveraging modern technologies to sell the gold directly to end customers in tokenised form. Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all its business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited’s annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 29, 2026, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldltd.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For Further Information Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

BGL@redchip.com

