StoneX to Host Fourth Annual Natural Resources Summit in New York City

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced the return of its annual Natural Resources Summit, taking place June 9–10, 2026, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Now in its fourth year, the StoneX Natural Resources Summit brings together a growing network of market participants, corporate executives, investors, analysts, and StoneX experts from across the global natural resources sector. The event is designed to foster meaningful dialogue around the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping energy, metals, mining, and global commodity markets.

This year’s summit will expand on the curated panel discussions and sector-focused programming attendees have come to expect, while also introducing dedicated opportunities for one-to-one meetings with StoneX teams, corporate executives, and industry specialists.

Over the course of two days, attendees will participate in morning networking and meeting sessions followed by afternoon panel discussions featuring leading experts and thought leaders from across the natural resources landscape.

Key themes and session topics will include:

Fossil fuels, gas, and LNG

Industrial and precious metals

Critical minerals and rare earth metals

Global supply, demand, and trade flows

The summit reflects StoneX’s continued commitment to connecting clients and market participants with actionable market intelligence, industry expertise, and relationship-building opportunities across the global commodities ecosystem.

Michael Cuoco, Head of Metals/Bulk Fund Sales, StoneX, commented:

“The Natural Resources Summit has become an important forum for bringing together participants from across the sector to discuss the forces reshaping global commodity markets. As market complexity increases, and current events continue to significantly impact market dynamics, creating opportunities for collaboration and informed discussion amongst the StoneX community becomes even more vital.”

Richard Messina, President, Benchmark, a StoneX company, added:

“From energy security and shifting trade alliances to the growing importance of critical minerals and supply chain resilience, geopolitical developments are increasingly influencing natural resources markets worldwide. This year’s summit creates a forum for meaningful discussion around those changes, bringing together industry leaders and market participants to share insights, perspectives, and strategies for navigating an increasingly complex global environment.”

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400+ employees serve over 80,000+ commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

Media inquiries:

Dana S. Grosser

Global Head of Corporate Communications

media@stonex.com

(646) 984-1967

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Member FINRA/SIPC