Vor Bio to Participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will provide a corporate update in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Presentation: Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 9:55am – 10:25 am ET

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the Vor website at ir.vorbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Vor website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and potential commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com.