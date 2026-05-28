Other World Computing to Showcase the Future of Creative Workflows at Cine Gear Expo LA

WOODSTOCK, Ill., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced it will showcase its lineup of the industry’s most high-performance ThunderboltTM 5 storage, portable SSDs, memory cards, and workflow solutions at next week’s Cine Gear Expo LA, taking place June 5-6, on the Universal Studios Lot (North Hollywood, CA) in Stage 17 Booth #1706.

Cine Gear Expo LA, “brings together creatives, technicians, and industry professionals to share ideas, build connections, and spark collaboration. Whether you are an aspiring filmmaker, seasoned veteran, or technology enthusiast, the event celebrates the passion and innovation of the cinematic community.”

Attendees visiting OWC in Stage 17 Booth #1706 will have the opportunity to see first-hand:

“Creative professionals, such as DITs, are dealing with more complexity than ever before. Bigger files, more cameras, faster turnaround times, more mobile production environments, and somehow everything still has to work flawlessly under pressure,” said Chris Kooistra, Vice President of Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC). “What we do here at OWC is make the technology side disappear into the background. Faster storage, simpler connectivity, less workflow chaos, fewer bottlenecks, fewer things to think about… freeing creative professionals to focus on what matters most and their best work.”

Adobe Color After Dark

Friday, June 5th, 2026, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

270 South Flower Street, Burbank, CA

In related news, OWC announced it is an Adobe Color After Dark event partner. Color After Dark is a free, invite-style industry mixer bringing together the best technology partners in the Adobe ecosystem for one hands-on evening in Burbank. Whether you're an editor, colorist, filmmaker, post-production professional, or simply passionate about the craft, this event is built for you. Learn more and register to attend here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/adobe-color-after-dark-tickets-1989905027504?aff=OWC

To learn more and register to attend Cine Gear Expo LA, please visit: https://www.cinegearexpo.com/la-expo/.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Intel, the Intel logo, Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

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Nicole Gorman

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