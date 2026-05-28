HUHUTECH International Group Awarded Follow-On Contract from Anchor Customer to Support Continued Capacity Expansion in the Arizona Semiconductor Corridor

WUXI, China, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUHU) (“HUHUTECH” or the “Company”), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Aspirational Technology Co. (“HUHU USA”), has been awarded an additional contract valued at US$936,000 from a leading U.S. advanced-node pure-play semiconductor foundry. The engagement related to the same Arizona facility served under the previously announced $3.0 million contract. The new engagement will support additional production capacity at the customer’s semiconductor production facility in Arizona.

The award is the latest milestone in HUHUTECH’s build-out of HUHU USA, deepening the Company’s footprint in Arizona semiconductor corridor and continuing the “Global 2026” strategic initiative of the Company. The contract was signed in May 2026, with all performance, delivery, and revenue recognition expected to be completed within the 2026 fiscal year.

“Every additional order from this anchor customer reflects trust earned through delivery, and this award is exactly the kind of repeat validation we have been building toward,” said Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH. “With the U.S. semiconductor capex cycle accelerating around AI, automotive, and high-performance computing demand, HUHU USA is positioned to continue scaling alongside our customers. We are expanding our U.S. team and delivery capacity to support the pipeline of work we see in Arizona.”

Under the contract, HUHU USA will deliver high-purity process (HPS) systems integration services, including specialty gas supply system configuration, to support the customer’s newly added production lines in Arizona semiconductor industry. The customer’s products serve end markets including artificial intelligence and high-performance data centers, premium mobile devices, smart automotive electronics, and high-performance industrial computing applications. The project will be executed independently by HUHU USA’s local engineering, technical, and delivery team.

This follow-on engagement extends the relationship established under the previously announced $3.0 million Arizona contract, with both engagements serving the same anchor customer at its Arizona advanced-node foundry. The award validates HUHU USA’s long-term investment in U.S. localization, including team build-out, on-the-ground delivery infrastructure, and demostrates the Company’s ability to convert initial customer engagements into recurring orders.

As U.S. capital expenditure in advanced-node semiconductor manufacturing continues to grow, HUHU USA expects to continue expanding its U.S. team and delivery capacity to support additional customer growth, capacity-expansion phases, and follow-on engagement opportunities with this and other prospective customers in Arizona.

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity process systems and facility monitoring and control system solutions. The Company’s products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management and control systems (FMCS).

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies of the Company regarding the future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based solely on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on April 28, 2026, and the Company’s other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, publicly, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Company Contact

Email: ir@huhutech.com

Website: www.huhutech.com

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