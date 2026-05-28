Forge Nano and Group14 Advance U.S.-Made High-Performance Battery Cells with U.S. Material Supply Chain

Collaboration combines Group14’s advanced silicon battery materials with Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor ® ALD technology and domestic cell manufacturing infrastructure

ALD technology and domestic cell manufacturing infrastructure Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor ® coatings enhance silicon battery durability, enabling higher energy density, faster charging and longer cycle life

coatings enhance silicon battery durability, enabling higher energy density, faster charging and longer cycle life Partnership delivers a scalable U.S.-based battery supply chain aligned with growing domestic manufacturing and defense procurement requirements



DENVER, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge Nano, Inc., a leading U.S. based semiconductor equipment and advanced materials company pioneering Atomic Layer Deposition (“ALD”) technology for artificial intelligence (“AI”)-era chip manufacturing and defense battery applications, and Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer of advanced silicon battery materials, today announced a collaboration focused on advancing high-performance lithium-ion battery cells manufactured in the United States using a predominantly U.S.-based supply chain. The collaboration comes on the heels of Forge Nano’s recent announcement to merge with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co. (“Archimedes II”) (NASDAQ: ATII).

The collaboration builds on Forge Nano’s domestic battery cell manufacturing business model designed to deliver high-performance lithium-ion cells produced in the United States with a U.S.-dominant material supply chain. By integrating Atomic Armor®-coated Group14 SCC55 silicon-carbon composite materials into Forge Nano’s battery cell products, the companies aim to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation battery technologies for defense, aerospace and energy storage applications.

Group14’s silicon battery materials significantly improve battery energy density and fast-charging capability compared to conventional graphite-based batteries. Forge Nano’s proprietary Atomic Armor® nanocoating technology applies ultra-thin protective coatings at the atomic level around SCC55 silicon-carbon particles, further optimizing performance during charging cycles, reducing unwanted side reactions and enhancing long-term battery durability and cycle life.

Together, the companies aim to accelerate the commercialization of high-performance silicon batteries at scale.

“As demand accelerates for domestically manufactured, high-performance battery technologies, the ability to combine advanced materials innovation with scalable U.S. production capacity becomes increasingly important,” said Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Nano. “Our collaboration with Group14 further strengthens Forge Nano’s position as a domestic battery manufacturing platform capable of delivering differentiated battery performance with a resilient U.S.-based supply chain.”

The collaboration also supports the growing demand for secure domestic energy storage supply chains across defense and strategic industrial markets. Recent U.S. policy initiatives and National Defense Authorization Act (“NDAA”) procurement requirements have increased focus on reducing dependence on foreign battery supply chains and expanding domestic manufacturing capacity for critical technologies.

"SCC55 is already proven in some of the world's highest-performance batteries," said Rick Luebbe, CEO and co-founder of Group14. "Forge Nano has built exactly the kind of domestic manufacturing platform needed to bring that performance to defense and aerospace customers at scale. Together, we're giving customers a domestically sourced, high-performance cell they can integrate into their roadmaps today."

The collaboration reflects both companies’ broader commitment to strengthening the U.S. battery ecosystem through domestic innovation, advanced manufacturing, and scalable supply chain development.

ABOUT FORGE NANO

Forge Nano is a leading U.S. based semiconductor equipment and advanced materials company pioneering Atomic Layer Deposition (“ALD”) technology for AI-era chip manufacturing and defense battery applications via its platform technology, Atomic Armor®. Atomic Armor® is a scalable, adaptable nano-scale coating system that strengthens America’s most critical systems – at the atomic level. The superior surface coatings produced by Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor® process allows partners to unlock peak performance. Learn more at https://www.forgenano.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact

Will McKenna

Brand Communications Director, Forge Nano

wmckenna@forgenano.com

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan Baritot

Alliance Advisors IR

ForgeNanoIR@allianceadvisors.com