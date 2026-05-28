Farmstead 1868 Announces 2026 Cazenovia Lavender Festival with Live Music, Workshops, Food Trucks, and Family Activities

CAZENOVIA, N.Y., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead 1868 will host its annual Cazenovia Lavender Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 11-12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4690 Shephards Rd. in Cazenovia, New York. The two-day festival turns the Central New York family farm into a weekend destination with lavender fields, live music, artisan vendors, wellness workshops, food trucks, and family-friendly activities during peak bloom season.





Browse the artist fair featuring 30 local vendors while enjoying live music, food trucks, and specialty beverages

Find jewelry, wall art, and other creations at the artist show, alongside an interactive art installation. The Lavender Festival proudly hosts 30 local vendors.

Live music will take place throughout the festival weekend, featuring Laine Gilmore & Will Galton, Southy’s Keys, Clove, Mary Coburn, Brian Thomas & The Strikes, and Jonah Ladd & The Sunset Band.

Picnic-style grab-and-go items are available, along with food trucks including Stockyard BBQ, Kalamata Pita, Prime 67 Lobster, and Rocking Poppin Treats Popcorn. Specialty beverages are available from Meier’s Creek Brewing and Purpose Coffee.





Learn about wellness and agriculture through workshops and expert demos

Guests can register for hands-on workshops and DIY classes featuring lavender-infused products such as lip balm, soaps, lotions, essential oils, flower arranging, gardening, and wellness activities.

Other festival highlights include honeybee education, flower arranging with Brainard Farmette, British Blacksmithing demonstration, cookbook author Nancy Frisbey, Q&A with Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, and BRiDGES’ Resilience & Thriving activity for adults.





Enjoy a full day of family-friendly activities

A Storybook Walk around the pond, sponsored by Cazenovia Public Library, offers a kid-friendly horticulture literacy adventure. Guests can meet animals from The Haven at Skanda, a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary. Visitors can also explore the scenic lavender fields, participate in u-pick lavender experiences, and enjoy family-friendly activities throughout the farm.





Tap into nature’s remedy for calm - the scent of lavender

“Before becoming a farmer, I studied bioengineering and became fascinated by the connection between scent, stress, and wellbeing,” said Monica Cutillo Cody, founder of Farmstead 1868. “There is incredible scientific research around lavender and relaxation, and I’ve experienced firsthand how powerful nature and sensory experiences can be for helping people slow down and reconnect. Creating products and experiences that bring a sense of calm to people’s lives has become a deeply meaningful part of our farm and business purpose.”





Book tickets in advance

Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended, as the festival is expected to sell out.

$20 one-day admission for advance tickets (includes a u-pick lavender bundle)

for advance tickets (includes a u-pick lavender bundle) $30 VIP pass for two-day admission and u-pick experience

for two-day admission and u-pick experience Children under 10 are free

Parking: $5 per day

For tickets, activities schedule, and more: https://www.farmstead1868.com/2026-lavender-festival

The festival is designed for families, couples, friend groups, garden enthusiasts, church groups, wellness retreats, senior outings, school and camp groups, and community organizations.

About Farmstead 1868

Farmstead 1868 is a family-run lavender farm and lifestyle brand based in Cazenovia, New York, founded by entrepreneur and farmer Monica Cody. The company produces farm-grown lavender wellness products and farm-inspired goods rooted in natural ingredients, sustainable agriculture, and the wellness benefits associated with lavender. Farmstead 1868 products are sold through farmers markets, specialty retail partners, and direct-to-consumer online sales. The farm also hosts agritourism experiences including workshops and the annual Lavender Festival each summer. Learn more at www.farmstead1868.com .

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