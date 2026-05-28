Sapu Nano Unveils Progress in Deciparticle™ Nanomedicine Platform and AI-Driven Oncology Development at BIO 2026

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Sapu Nano and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncotelic” or the “Company”) today announced that Vuong Trieu, Chief Executive Officer, will present the Company’s Deciparticle™ nanomedicine platform at the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, California.

The presentation will focus on Oncotelic’s development of ultra-small nanomedicine formulations designed to enable intravenous administration of highly water-insoluble therapeutics that are otherwise difficult or impossible to formulate using conventional technologies.

The Deciparticle™ platform is based on proprietary amphiphilic polymer systems capable of forming sub-20 nanometer particles for oncology and other therapeutic applications. The Company believes the platform may enable improved aqueous compatibility, reduced reliance on toxic excipients, enhanced manufacturability, and broader development flexibility for challenging compounds.

At BIO 2026, the Company plans to highlight development progress across multiple Deciparticle™ programs, including:

Sapu006, a polysorbate-free intravenous docetaxel formulation currently moving into Phase 1b clinical evaluation;

Sapu003, an intravenous everolimus nanomedicine program designed to potentially reduce gastrointestinal exposure associated with oral administration currently in a global Phase 1b clinical trial; and

Broader applications of the Deciparticle™ platform for difficult-to-formulate small molecules and macrolide therapeutics.

The Company will also discuss how artificial intelligence and knowledge-organization technologies are being integrated into formulation development, manufacturing intelligence, and translational oncology workflows through its PDAOAI™ platform.

“Many important therapeutics remain limited by formulation complexity, poor aqueous solubility, excipient-related toxicity, or manufacturing challenges,” said Vuong Trieu, Chief Executive Officer. “Our objective with Deciparticle™ is to create a scalable nanomedicine platform capable of enabling intravenous delivery of highly insoluble molecules while simplifying formulation architecture and supporting clinical translation.”

According to the Company, Deciparticle™ formulations are designed to address key limitations associated with conventional solubilizing systems, including hypersensitivity reactions, surfactant burden, formulation instability, and manufacturing complexity.

Oncotelic believes the combination of nanomedicine engineering, translational oncology, manufacturing expertise, and AI-driven scientific cognition may provide a differentiated platform for future drug development.

BIO International Convention is one of the biotechnology industry’s largest partnering and innovation events, bringing together biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, investors, and scientific leaders from around the world.

About Deciparticle™

Deciparticle™ is Oncotelic’s proprietary nanomedicine platform designed to formulate highly water-insoluble therapeutics into ultra-small nanoparticles for intravenous administration. The platform utilizes amphiphilic polymer architectures intended to improve aqueous compatibility, stability, manufacturability, and translational flexibility across multiple therapeutic classes.

About Sapu Nano

Sapu Nano is a biotechnology company developing next-generation nanomedicine platforms to improve drug delivery, enhance therapeutic index, and unlock new clinical potential for established and novel therapeutics, with a primary focus in oncology. For more information, visit www.sapunano.com.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company’s mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from a robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued patents. The Company also leverages its proprietary AI-enabled PDAOAI platform, which supports research, biomarker discovery, and regulatory processes through advanced data analysis and knowledge integration.

Beyond its internal programs, Oncotelic licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through strategic partnerships and joint ventures. The Company currently owns a 45% interest in GMP Bio, a joint venture advancing a complementary pipeline of therapeutic candidates that further strengthens Oncotelic’s position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

For more information, please visit: www.oncotelic.com

Oncotelic Cautionary Note on Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward‑looking and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business and future plans. In some cases, you can identify forward‑looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (including the negative of such terms).

Forward‑looking statements in this release include, without limitation: our plans, timelines, and priorities for the OT‑101 program in PDAC and other indications; potential biomarker‑driven development strategies; the advancement, scope, timing, and results of current or future preclinical and clinical studies; regulatory interactions and potential approvals; development or commercialization of any product candidates within the Oncotelic/GMP Bio/Sapu ecosystem; the utility of our PDAOAI platform; future financings, strategic transactions, and/or public offerings involving our joint ventures or affiliates; and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward‑looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to: the inherent uncertainties of drug discovery and development; our ability to enroll patients and complete studies on expected timelines; whether preclinical or early clinical findings (including biomarker associations) will be replicated in larger, controlled trials; regulatory developments in the United States and other jurisdictions; competitive developments; our ability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection; our liquidity and access to capital; the performance of collaborators, suppliers, and manufacturers; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Form 10‑K and subsequent periodic reports.

Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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