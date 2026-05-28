Reborn Coffee Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Thomas Tran as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer

Appointments Support Reborn Coffee’s Next Phase of Operational Discipline, Technology Integration, and Global Licensing Expansion

BREA, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN) (the “Company”), a leader in the specialty coffee market, announced today the appointment of Thomas Tran as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer. This appointment strengthen Reborn’s leadership team as the Company continues to advance its retail operations, licensing platform, and international expansion strategy.

Mr. Tran brings more than 25 years of experience building technology-enabled businesses across the United States and Vietnam, with expertise in omni-channel commerce, merchant operating systems, artificial intelligence workflows, loyalty platforms, payments, and multi-location business infrastructure. He currently serves as Founder and CEO of ZAP Technologies Inc., an AI-native omni-channel commerce and operations company for merchants. His experience in building scalable technology platforms and operating systems is expected to support Reborn’s efforts to improve operational execution, technology integration, and systemwide efficiency.

Mr. Tran’s operating background is particularly aligned with Reborn Coffee’s next phase of growth. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated the ability to build businesses from concept into scalable operating teams, develop multi-channel commerce platforms, and implement systems that improve workflow discipline, customer engagement, and organizational efficiency. His experience across POS, kiosk, web, mobile, loyalty, payments, AI-assisted workflows, and multi-location merchant operations is expected to create strong synergy with Reborn’s retail, licensing, and international expansion initiatives.

“Reborn is entering an important stage of execution, where operational discipline and technology integration are critical to supporting our next phase of growth,” said Jay Kim, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Reborn Coffee. “Thomas brings deep experience in building scalable technology platforms and merchant operating systems and we believe his leadership will help strengthen our internal infrastructure and position Reborn for sustainable long-term growth.”

As Reborn continues to pursue growth through company-owned retail operations, licensing initiatives, and international expansion, the Company remains focused on building a stronger foundation for scalable execution. The appointment of Mr. Tran reflects Reborn’s commitment to improving operational efficiency, enhancing technology capabilities, and supporting long-term growth across domestic and international markets.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

REBN@mzgroup.us

949-491-8235