NextTrip Posts ~640% Revenue Surge as Build Phase Closes and Monetization Cycle Begins

BRISTOL, Tenn., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vanderbilt Report today issues market commentary on NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP), the content-to-commerce travel platform whose preliminary FY2026 disclosures point to an inflection in both scale and monetization.

NextTrip reported approximately $3.7 million in preliminary, unaudited FY2026 gross revenues — a year-over-year increase of more than 640% from roughly $500,000 in the prior fiscal year. The fourth quarter alone contributed approximately $1.6 million, accelerating sequentially from approximately $1.2 million in Q3 and marking the strongest quarterly print in the Company's history.

From Build Phase to Hyper-Monetization

These figures mark the completion of NextTrip's strategic build phase and the start of an operational monetization cycle. The Company's fully assembled stack — JOURNY.tv and TravelMagazine.com at the inspiration layer, Five Star Alliance at the premium supply layer, and TA Pipeline alongside the proprietary NXT2.0 booking engine at the infrastructure layer — captures travelers at the moment of inspiration and routes them through a frictionless path to booking, with projected reach of approximately 250 million viewers across 80 countries.

Ad Inventory Scaling Six-Fold

Monthly ad impressions have expanded from approximately 1 million last fall to more than 6 million today, with management guiding to 50–60 million monthly impressions later this year as the GoUSA TV integration and KC Global Media JV continue to ramp. Four veteran travel advertising sales executives have been onboarded to convert that inventory into recognized revenue.

The Company also appointed Brad Buice as Chief Technology Officer. Buice brings more than 30 years of travel-technology leadership from Hyatt, Apple Leisure Group, and Trisept Solutions, where he scaled the VAX VacationAccess platform to over 100,000 advisors. He will lead the launch of the Travel Magazine Pro AI-driven advisor network.

About NextTrip, Inc.

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) operates at the intersection of travel media and commerce technology, building infrastructure that connects travel inspiration directly to booking. The Company's integrated stack spans JOURNY.tv and TravelMagazine.com (inspiration), Five Star Alliance (premium supply), and TA Pipeline with the NXT2.0 booking engine (infrastructure). Headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico. For more information, visit www.nexttrip.com and investors.nexttrip.com.

About The Vanderbilt Report

The Vanderbilt Report is an independent financial communications platform providing equity research-style analysis and market commentary on small-cap and micro-cap equities listed on Nasdaq, NYSE, and OTC Markets. Based in Bristol, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.vanderbiltreport.com .

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Compensation Disclosure: The Vanderbilt Report has been compensated in connection with this publication. This report has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a solicitation to buy or sell securities, or a recommendation of any kind.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause NextTrip, Inc.'s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

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The Vanderbilt Report

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