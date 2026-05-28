Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.01 Per Common Share

 | Source: Diana Shipping Inc. c/o Diana Shipping Services S.A. Diana Shipping Inc. c/o Diana Shipping Services S.A.

ATHENS, Greece, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $29.1 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $27.7 million for the first quarter of 2026. This compares to net income of $3.0 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2026 was $0.25 basic and diluted, compared to $0.01 basic and diluted for the same quarter of 2025.

Time charter revenues were $54.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $54.9 million for the same quarter of 2025. The slight decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, was due to decreased ownership days following the sale of one vessel and was partially offset by higher average charter rates and improved fleet utilization.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The cash dividend will be payable on or about June 18, 2026, to all common shareholders of record as of June 10, 2026. As of May 27, 2026, the Company had 124,402,479 common shares issued and outstanding and 15,689,643 warrants outstanding.

Fleet Employment (As of May 26, 2026)
          
 VESSEL SISTER SHIPS*
GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY)
COM**
CHARTERERS
DELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS***
REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS****
NOTES
 BUILT DWT 
9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers
1DSI Phoenix A13,5004.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
8-Aug-251/Oct/2026 - 30/Nov/2026 
 2017 60,456       
2DSI Pollux A14,7505.00%Stone Shipping Ltd
9-Dec-251/Jan/2027 - 28/Feb/2027 
 2015 60,446       
3DSI Pyxis A13,1005.00%Stone Shipping Ltd8-Nov-243-May-261
 2018 60,362  16,0005.00%Oldendorff GmbH & Co. KG3-May-2615/Jun/2027 - 15/Aug/2027 
4DSI Polaris A

12,2504.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
1-Jul-2521/Jul/2026 - 21/Sep/2026 
 2018 60,404      
5DSI Pegasus A14,2504.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd
15-Aug-2530/May/2026 - 20/Jul/20262

 2015 60,508      
6DSI Aquarius B14,5005.00%Bunge SA, Geneva
7-Nov-251/Nov/2026 - 31/Dec/20263
 2016 60,309       
7DSI Aquila B14,5005.00%Bunge SA, Geneva
12-Oct-2525/Feb/2027 - 25/Apr/2027 
 2015 60,309       
8DSI Altair B14,7505.00%Bunge SA, Geneva
19-Jan-2615/Jan/2027 - 30/Mar/20274
 2016 60,309       
9DSI Andromeda B14,6005.00%Western Bulk Carriers AS7-Dec-251/Apr/2027 - 31/May/20275
 2016 60,309        
5 Panamax Bulk Carriers
10LETO  12,7504.75%Cargill International SA, Geneva
4-Apr-2516/Jul/2026 - 16/Sep/2026 
 2010 81,297      
11MAERA  11,7505.00%CRC Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore
3-Nov-2520/Oct/2026 - 20/Dec/2026 
 2013 75,403       
12ISMENE  11,0005.00%CRC Shipping Pte. Ltd.
24-Apr-2514-Jun-262,6
 2013 77,901       
13CRYSTALIA C13,9005.00%Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd.4-May-2414-Mar-26 
 2014 77,525  16,2005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore14-Mar-2610/Mar/2027 - 10/May/2027 
14ATALANDI C10,1005.00%Stone Shipping Ltd
8-Jun-2515/Jun/2026 - 15/Aug/20267
 2014 77,529       
6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
15MAIA D11,6005.00%Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.
9-Dec-2416-Jan-268

 2009 82,193  14,0005.00%16-Jan-265/Jul/2027 - 5/Sep/2027
16MYRSINI D13,0004.75%Cargill International SA, Geneva26-Feb-253-Jan-26 
 2010 82,117  13,5005.00%Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.3-Jan-2620/Dec/2026 - 20/Feb/2027 
17MEDUSA D13,0004.75%Cargill International SA, Geneva
16-Mar-2530/May/2026 - 15/Jul/20262
 2010 82,194       
18MYRTO D12,0005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo
23-Dec-2410-Apr-26 
 2013 82,131  16,6505.00%10-Apr-2620/Sep/2027 - 20/Nov/2027 
19ASTARTE  12,5005.00%Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd.
2-Aug-2516/Aug/2026 - 16/Oct/2026 
 2013 81,513       
20LEONIDAS P. C.  14,0005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo
24-Sep-2515/Sep/2026 - 15/Nov/2026 
 2011 82,165       
4 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
21AMPHITRITE E12,1005.00%Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg

8-Jan-2512-Feb-269
 2012 98,697  16,5005.00%12-Feb-261/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/202710
22POLYMNIA E14,0005.00%Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG
17-Aug-251-Jun-2611

 2012 98,704  20,0005.00%1-Jun-261/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/2027
23ELECTRA F14,0005.00%Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG
7-Dec-251/Dec/2026 - 31/Jan/2027 
 2013 87,150       
24PHAIDRA F9,7505.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore31-May-2527-Feb-26 
 2013 87,146  14,5005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo27-Feb-2620/Feb/2027 - 20/Apr/2027 
8 Capesize Bulk Carriers
25SEMIRIO G16,6505.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong
11-Feb-2515-Mar-26 
 2007 174,261  21,6505.00%15-Mar-2631/Jan/2027 - 15/Apr/2027
26NEW YORK G17,6005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore11-Jan-251-May-2612

 2010 177,773  27,5005.00%Refined Success Limited1-May-261/Feb/2028 - 31/Mar/2028
27SEATTLE H24,5005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore
29-Nov-251/May/2027 - 30/Jun/2027 
 2011 179,362       
28P. S. PALIOS H25,2005.00%Glencore Freight Pte. Ltd.
15-Dec-2515/Nov/2026 - 15/Jan/2027 
 2013 179,134       
29G. P. ZAFIRAKIS I26,8005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo
16-Sep-2416/Aug/2026 - 16/Nov/2026 
 2014 179,492      
30SANTA BARBARA I25,5005.00%Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
27-Nov-251/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/202713
 2015 179,426       
31NEW ORLEANS  26,0005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore
31-Oct-251/Dec/2026 - 15/Feb/202713
 2015 180,960       
32FLORIDA  25,9005.00%Bunge S.A., Geneva
29-Mar-2229/Jan/2027 - 29/May/20276
 2022 182,063       
4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
33LOS ANGELES J24,0005.00%MOL Ocean Bulk Pte. Ltd., Singapore
1-Nov-2510/Sep/2026 - 1/Nov/2026 
 2012 206,104       
34PHILADELPHIA J21,5005.00%Refined Success Limited
29-May-259/Jun/2026 - 8/Aug/2026 
 2012 206,040       
35SAN FRANCISCO K26,0005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore
1-Mar-2525/Oct/2026 - 25/Dec/2026 
 2017 208,006       
36NEWPORT NEWS K

25,0005.00%Bohai Ocean Shipping (Singapore) Holding Pte. Ltd.
16-Jun-251/Sep/2026 - 31/Oct/2026 
 2017 208,021     
          
* Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
 
1 Charterers have agreed to compensate the Owners, for any time in excess of the Charter Party period to be paid at double the agreed hire rate or the rate of 115% of the average of the relevant Baltic Tess 58 Supramax Index, for the days exceeding the period or the vessel’s present Charter Party rate, whichever of the two is higher.
2 Based on latest information.
3 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from April 5, 2026 to May 2, 2026.
4 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from December 27, 2025 to January 19, 2026.
5 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years.
6 Charterers have agreed to compensate the Owners, for any time in excess of the charter party period to be paid at the rate of 100% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC average for the days exceeding the period or the vessel’s present charter party rate whichever is higher.
7 The charter rate was US$9,000 per day for the first thirty-five (35) days of the charter period.
8 Charterers have agreed to compensate the Owners, for all the days over and above the maximum redelivery date (December 31, 2025), at a hire rate of 105% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC or the vessel’s present charter party rate whichever of the two is higher.
9 The charter rate was US$8,750 per day for the first fifty (50) days of the charter period.
10 The charter rate was US$13,000 per day for the first thirty (30) days of the charter period.
11 Estimated date.
12 The charter rate was US$6,300 per day for the first trip of the charter period.
13 Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.
 


Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)
  Three months ended March 31,
  2026   2025 
      
STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
Time charter revenues$54,735  $54,937 
Voyage expenses 3,070   2,950 
Vessel operating expenses 19,468   19,950 
Net income 29,149   2,997 
Net income attributable to common stockholders 27,707   1,555 
FLEET DATA
Average number of vessels 36.0   37.8 
Number of vessels 36.0   37.0 
Weighted average age of vessels (by DWT) 12.4   11.4 
Ownership days 3,240   3,401 
Available days 3,222   3,303 
Operating days 3,219   3,289 
Fleet utilization 99.9%  99.6%
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS
Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1)$16,035  $15,739 
Daily vessel operating expenses (2)$6,009  $5,866 
      

Non-GAAP Measures

(1)        Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses for a period divided by the number of our available days for the period. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. TCE is a non-GAAP measure, and management believes it is useful to investors because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. TCE is used by management to assess and compare the vessel profitability.

(2)        Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13760464.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
      
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
  Three months ended March 31,
  2026   2025 
REVENUES:     
Time charter revenues$54,735  $54,937 
OPERATING EXPENSES     
Voyage expenses 3,070   2,950 
Vessel operating expenses 19,468   19,950 
Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 11,995   11,243 
General and administrative expenses 8,694   8,190 
Management fees to a related party 278   333 
Gain on sale of vessels -   (1,496)
Other operating loss/(income) (72)  160 
Operating income, total$11,302  $13,607 
      
OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)     
Interest expense and finance costs (9,820)  (11,078)
Interest and other income 3,937   1,863 
Gain/(loss) on derivative instruments 131   (160)
Loss on related party investments (105)  (1,058)
Gain on equity securities 26,422   - 
Gain/(Loss) on warrants (2,233)  41 
Loss from equity method investments (485)  (218)
Total other expenses, net$17,847  $(10,610)
      
Net income$29,149  $2,997 
Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442)  (1,442)
      
Net income attributable to common stockholders 27,707   1,555 
      
Earnings per common share, basic and diluted$0.25  $0.01 
      
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 112,017,738   109,520,824 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 112,265,031   109,520,824 
      
      
  Three months ended March 31,
  2026   2025 
      
Net Income$29,149  $2,997 
Currency translation adjustment (1,002)  - 
Comprehensive Income$28,147  $2,997 
        


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA     
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)     
        
  March 31, 2026   December 31, 2025* 
ASSETS (unaudited)     
        
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$124,489  $122,255 
Investments in equity securities 144,617   118,194 
Other current assets 19,824   22,426 
Fixed assets 818,634   826,663 
Investments in related parties and equity method investments 54,067   53,875 
Other noncurrent assets 27,218   26,779 
Total assets$1,188,849  $1,170,192 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY       
        
Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs$621,112  $636,109 
Other liabilities 37,792   31,670 
Total stockholders' equity 529,945   502,413 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,188,849  $1,170,192 
        
*  The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements on that date. 
  


OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
  Three months ended March 31,
  2026   2025 
      
Net cash provided by operating activities$20,324  $17,212 
Net cash provided by investing activities 99   10,544 
Net cash used in financing activities$(18,189) $(39,769)


Corporate Contact:
Margarita Veniou
Chief Corporate Development, Governance &
Communications Officer and Secretary
Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100
Email:mveniou@dianashippinginc.com
Website:www.dianashippinginc.com
X:@Dianaship

Investor Relations/Media Contact:
Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, N.Y. 10169
Tel.: (212) 661-7566
Email:diana@capitallink.com


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TRANSPORTATION Commodities Diana Shipping Inc. Global Trade MARITIME SHIPPING NYSE:DSX Fleet Logistics EARNINGS Dry Bulk DIVIDEND
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