Chronic Kidney Disease Market Projected to Reach USD 68.62 Billion by 2035, Expanding at 5.51% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Chronic Kidney Disease Market size was valued at USD 40.22 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 68.62 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.51% over 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider”

The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of the type 2 diabetes and hypertension, the growing geriatric population, and technological advancements in early diagnosis or therapeutic innovations.

CKD still remains a huge global health problem, with populations involving a large proportion being either underdiagnosed or suboptimum managed. The increasing overlap between diabetes, cardiovascular disease and kidney dysfunction is broadening the treated population and further fuelling demand for diagnostic services, chronic kidney disease management and new therapeutics.

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Market Growth Drivers Strengthened by Disease Burden and Therapeutic Innovation

The structural growth of the CKD market is strongly supported by two key factors. First is the epidemiological increase of diabetes- and hypertension-related kidney damage — producing an increasing population of patients eligible for CKD. Second is the rise of and early utilization of novel therapies, particularly the SGLT2 inhibitors, which substantially changed the therapeutic landscape by delaying disease progression and increasing criteria for who can be treated earlier in the disease course.

The growing adoption of ACE inhibitors, ARBs, erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, and newer nephroprotective therapies is further reinforcing pharmaceutical revenue growth. In parallel, more awareness and more screening measures are allowing better uptake in early detection and treatment rates.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

DaVita Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Amgen Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Baxter International Inc. (Vantive)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic plc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Eli Lilly and Company

Bayer AG

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

CSL Vifor

Siemens Healthineers AG

Beckman Coulter Inc.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Segmentation Analysis:

By Diagnosis

Blood Test led with the largest share as is the primary initial screening and monitoring tool for CKD through serum creatinine measurement globally. Imaging Tests including renal ultrasound, CT scan, and MRI are growing in adoption driven by improved access to diagnostic imaging globally.

By Treatment

Drugs segment dominated the Chronic Kidney Disease Market with approximately 44.89% revenue share in 2025 owing to the growing SGLT2 inhibitor, ACE inhibitor, ARB, and erythropoiesis-stimulating agent pharmacotherapy globally. Kidney Transplant segment is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of approximately 6.22% driven by expanding living donor programmes and improved immunosuppression protocols globally.

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics dominated with approximately 67.85% revenue share in 2025 as they are the principal sites for dialysis service delivery globally. Diagnostic Centers are the fastest-growing end user segment at a CAGR of approximately 5.77% driven by expanding early CKD screening programme deployment globally.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America was the leading contributor to the global chronic kidney disease market, with the U.S. contributing about 87.4% to the total revenue in North America. This was due to North America having the greatest number of patients suffering from CKD, having the most developed commercial dialysis facilities, adopting the latest CKD therapies fastest, and a conducive environment.

The U.S. chronic kidney disease market was valued at approximately USD 13.23 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 20.16 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.43%. The growth is driven by the country’s leading number of patients with chronic kidney disease owing to the prevalence of type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure among its aging population, and it has the most developed dialysis industry globally.

The Europe Chronic Kidney Disease Market is estimated to be USD 11.96 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.46 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.98% during 2026–2035. Europe is a highly technologically advanced and well-covered market for CKD because the universal healthcare systems adopted by almost all countries make it possible for patients to access dialysis, transplantation, and pharmacotherapy services in line with health technology assessment of CKD treatments’ cost-effectiveness prior to their authorization for coverage under national drug reimbursement programs.

The Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest growth rate of the global CKD market, owing to the presence of an exceptionally high burden of risk factors for CKD, such as Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure among the people of China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Recent Developments:

2025: Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide (Ozempic) received FDA approval to reduce the risk of worsening kidney disease, kidney failure, and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease, marking a landmark expansion of GLP-1 receptor agonist indications into nephroprotective therapy and substantially broadening the pharmacological toolkit available for CKD management in the diabetic patient population.

Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide (Ozempic) received FDA approval to reduce the risk of worsening kidney disease, kidney failure, and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease, marking a landmark expansion of GLP-1 receptor agonist indications into nephroprotective therapy and substantially broadening the pharmacological toolkit available for CKD management in the diabetic patient population. 2025: AstraZeneca advanced its ongoing clinical programme for farxiga in non-diabetic CKD populations, publishing extended follow-up data from the DAPA-CKD trial confirming durable renal and cardiovascular outcome benefits across diverse CKD patient subgroups and supporting expanded guideline recommendations for SGLT2 inhibitor use in non-diabetic CKD management.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CKD PREVALENCE & PATIENT DEMOGRAPHIC METRICS – helps you understand global chronic kidney disease prevalence by stage, rising incidence among diabetic and hypertensive patients, aging population impact, and regional diagnosis and awareness trends influencing treatment demand globally.

– helps you understand global chronic kidney disease prevalence by stage, rising incidence among diabetic and hypertensive patients, aging population impact, and regional diagnosis and awareness trends influencing treatment demand globally. TREATMENT & THERAPY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you evaluate utilization trends across dialysis, drug therapy, SGLT2 inhibitors, novel renal therapies, home-based dialysis systems, remote monitoring solutions, and kidney transplant procedures worldwide.

– helps you evaluate utilization trends across dialysis, drug therapy, SGLT2 inhibitors, novel renal therapies, home-based dialysis systems, remote monitoring solutions, and kidney transplant procedures worldwide. HEALTHCARE SPENDING & RENAL CARE INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS – helps you analyze CKD treatment expenditure patterns, dialysis center expansion, nephrology clinic growth, reimbursement frameworks, insurance coverage developments, and public vs. private healthcare investment trends.

– helps you analyze CKD treatment expenditure patterns, dialysis center expansion, nephrology clinic growth, reimbursement frameworks, insurance coverage developments, and public vs. private healthcare investment trends. DIAGNOSTIC & DIGITAL KIDNEY MONITORING METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities in early CKD screening programs, biomarker and genetic testing adoption, AI-based kidney disease prediction platforms, wearable monitoring devices, and remote patient management technologies.

– helps you uncover opportunities in early CKD screening programs, biomarker and genetic testing adoption, AI-based kidney disease prediction platforms, wearable monitoring devices, and remote patient management technologies. CLINICAL RESEARCH & REGULATORY APPROVAL METRICS – helps you assess clinical trial activity for CKD therapies, FDA and EMA approval trends for renal drugs, advancements in regenerative kidney therapies, and evolving regulatory pathways supporting innovation in nephrology treatment.

– helps you assess clinical trial activity for CKD therapies, FDA and EMA approval trends for renal drugs, advancements in regenerative kidney therapies, and evolving regulatory pathways supporting innovation in nephrology treatment. PREVENTIVE CARE & GOVERNMENT HEALTH INITIATIVE METRICS – helps you gauge the impact of government awareness campaigns, preventive kidney disease programs, chronic disease management strategies, and population health initiatives aimed at reducing CKD burden and improving early intervention outcomes globally.

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Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 40.22 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 68.62 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.51% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Diagnosis (Blood Test, Urine Test, Kidney Biopsy, Imaging Tests)

• By Treatment (Drugs, Dialysis, Kidney Transplant)

• By Indication (Type 1 CKD, Type 2 CKD, Type 3 CKD, Type 4 CKD, Type 5 CKD)

• By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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