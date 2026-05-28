BAK Battery Makes the List Again! Ranks Among the Top Ten in Global Cylindrical Battery Shipments in 2025

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research institute EVTank, in collaboration with the Ivey Economic Research Institute, has published its White Paper on the Development of China's Cylindrical Battery Industry (2026). The report reveals that global cylindrical battery shipments totalled approximately 14.2 billion cells in 2025, with volumes projected to reach 18.98 billion cells by 2030 as demand for big cylindrical batteries continues its upward trajectory. In the concurrently released 2025 Global Cylindrical Battery Shipments Ranking, BAK Battery has once again earned a position among the world's top ten manufacturers — a consecutive distinction that affirms the company's sustained competitive excellence.





The cylindrical battery sector is undergoing rapid and far-reaching expansion. While penetration deepens across digital consumer electronics, smart mobile terminals, and two-wheelers, big cylindrical batteries are simultaneously gaining meaningful traction within the new energy vehicle industry. The advancement of high-power technologies and the broad adoption of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry have become the sector's defining trajectories. Within the consumer segment, power tools and backup battery unit (BBU) applications continue to record strong growth, whereas the two-wheeler and portable power bank categories are undergoing structural recalibration in response to the New National Standard and accelerating technological substitution. Competitively, established overseas players are experiencing market share erosion as domestic Chinese manufacturers consolidate their global presence with increasing momentum.





In this context, BAK Battery has systematically strengthened its market position through a disciplined dual-engine approach encompassing technological innovation and strategic capacity deployment. As a leading representative of China's cylindrical battery industry, the company maintains a diversified product portfolio spanning high-growth verticals including power tools, BBUs, and the low-altitude economy — delivering consistent, reliable performance that has earned it widespread recognition across global markets. Its consecutive rankings within the global top ten serve as authoritative validation of BAK Battery's comprehensive industrial capabilities.

Committed to long-term leadership, BAK Battery will continue to increase investment in research and development, enhance its product competitiveness, and reinforce its position at the forefront of the industry — making a meaningful contribution to the high-quality development of China's cylindrical battery sector.

Media Contact:

Company: Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Mingxiao Zhang

E-mail: mingxiao.zhang@bak.com.cn

Website: www.bakpower.com

Telephone: +86 18837176083

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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