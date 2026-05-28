One for Everything. One for Anything. FENGQS Launches Q8 and Q8 Plus Electric Mountain Bikes.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most riders settle. They buy a commuter bike that struggles on trails, or a trail bike that is miserable in traffic. FENGQS built the Q8 lineup to end that trade-off.

Today, the FENGQS launched two electric mountain bikes engineered around two distinct riders. The Q8 — a 2000W, Shimano 21-speed all-terrain eBike with up to 85 miles of range — handles daily commutes, suburban paths, and weekend trail rides for under $1,000. The Q8 Plus — a dual-motor 6000W machine with 180 Nm of torque, 90–120 miles of range, and a 50 mph top speed — is built for riders who demand more from their terrain, priced under $1,500. Both models carry UL2849 safety certification and are available now through fengqs.com.

The question isn't which bike is better. It's which rider you are.





Two Models. One Clear Purpose.

FENGQS built the Q8 lineup around a straightforward premise: different riders have different needs, and a single model cannot honestly serve all of them.



The Q8 is the versatile choice. It handles urban commuting, suburban trails, light off-road terrain, and everyday family riding with equal ease. It is an accessible entry point for riders new to eMTBs — and a capable daily machine for experienced ones.



The Q8 Plus is the performance choice. It is engineered for complex mountain terrain, aggressive climbs, long-distance off-road routes, and riders who expect motorcycle-level power from a bicycle platform.

Q8: Full-Terrain Capability, Everyday Price



The Q8 is powered by a 2000W peak rear hub motor producing 60 Nm of torque, reaching a top speed of 32 mph. Its 48V 17.5Ah battery delivers 60–85 miles of real-world range per charge.



A Shimano 21-speed drivetrain gives the Q8 genuine mechanical versatility across terrain types — a specification that separates it from eBikes that claim all-terrain capability without the hardware to back it up. The rear hub motor leaves the front wheel unencumbered, delivering sharp, responsive steering on technical trails where quick obstacle avoidance matters.



Maximum climb grade: 35 degrees. Starting price: under $1,000.

Q8 Plus: Dual-Motor Power for Demanding Terrain



The Q8 Plus runs a dual brushless motor system producing 6000W of peak power and 180 Nm of torque — performance in the range of light electric motorcycles. Top speed reaches 50 mph.



Its 60V 20Ah battery provides 90–120 miles of range per charge, supported by a full-suspension system combining a high-performance front fork and centrally mounted rear shock. That suspension setup handles the terrain where single-motor bikes struggle most: loose-surface climbs, rocky descents, and unpredictable mixed conditions.





The Q8 Plus is built for weekend trail riders, overlanders, RV-based adventurers, and anyone who expects their eBike to keep up with their ambitions. Starting price: under $1,500.

Built for How North Americans Actually Ride



Both models target the riding scenarios that define outdoor recreation across the continent.



Trail and forest riding. Campground perimeter exploring. Suburban commutes that occasionally turn into gravel paths. Off-pavement shortcuts. The rides that don't fit neatly into "road bike" or "mountain bike" categories — and that gas-powered bikes handle badly in shared-use outdoor spaces.



The Q8 lineup's electric drivetrains run quietly. No engine noise at trailheads. No exhaust odor at campsites. No noise complaints from neighbors on early morning commutes.

"We built the Q8 lineup for the rider who lives between categories," said a FENGQS spokesperson. "Someone who commutes Monday through Friday and wants to hit a trail on Saturday. They shouldn't have to own two bikes, or compromise on either. That's the problem we set out to solve."

Riding Clean



Both models produce zero direct emissions on the trail. Their electric powertrains eliminate oil changes, fuel costs, and combustion maintenance entirely. Charging costs a fraction of gasoline per mile.



For riders who spend time in protected recreation areas and managed trail systems — where environmental standards are increasingly part of the culture — that matters. The Q8 lineup is built to align with that direction.

Pricing and Availability

Model Battery Peak Power Range Top Speed Price Q8 48V 17.5Ah 2000W 60–85 mi 32 mph Under $1,000 Q8 Plus 60V 20Ah 6000W 90–120 mi 50 mph Under $1,500



Both models are available now through fengqs.com and authorized retail partners. All units ship within 3–7 business days. Both carry UL2849 safety certification.



For product inquiries, media requests, or dealer information, contact the FENGQS team at the address below.





About FENGQS



FENGQS is a professional electric bike company focused on the research, design, and sale of high-performance eMTBs and electric commuter bikes. Working with leading global manufacturers, FENGQS maintains direct control over materials, engineering, and quality standards across its full product line. The company serves riders across North America, Europe, and international markets — from daily commuters to serious off-road adventurers.



FENGQS. Beyond Limits.



Visit fengqs.com to explore the full lineup.

Contacts:

Taki L.

Chief Marketing Officer, FENGQS

Email: support@fengqs.com

Phone: (323)904-2758

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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