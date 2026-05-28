Drug Delivery Devices Market Size Projected to Reach USD 949.21 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Drug Delivery Devices Market size was valued at USD 453.53 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 949.21 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.64% over 2026–2035.”

The market growth is fueled by the rapid development of biological drugs and specialty drugs that need advanced parenteral, inhalational, and transdermal drug delivery systems which can preserve the drug integrity, deliver accurate dose, and allow for the patients to administer the drugs by themselves.





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Biologic Drug Pipeline Expansion to Boost Market Growth Globally

The key growth factors driving structure in the Drug Delivery Devices Market include the phenomenal growth in the pipeline of injectable biological drugs in such therapy areas as oncology, immunology, neurology, and orphan diseases, which is resulting in a steady need for the development of more advanced injection, infusion pump, and wearable delivery devices. Growth in the market is further fueled by demographics that ensure a rising population of patients suffering from chronic diseases including diabetes, respiratory disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and cancers.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Medtronic plc

Baxter International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc.

Roche Holding AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AptarGroup, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Owen Mumford Limited

Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P.

Enable Injections, Inc.

Credence MedSystems, Inc.

3M Company

Bayer AG

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care

Dexcom, Inc.

Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 453,53 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 949.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.64% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Injectors, Inhalers, Infusion Pumps, Transdermal Patches, Others)

• By Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Specialty Centers, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor Networks, Online Platforms) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Injectors led the Drug Delivery Devices Market with approximately 55.42% revenue share in 2025 owing to the dominant role of injectable drug administration across the largest chronic disease drug markets. Infusion Pumps are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 8.85% through the forecast period driven by expanding home and ambulatory infusion therapy adoption globally.

By Application

Diabetes contributed the highest market share of approximately 50.35% in 2025 driven by the world’s largest single chronic disease drug delivery device market encompassing insulin pens, insulin pumps, and continuous glucose monitors globally. Oncology is the fastest-growing application segment driven by expanding targeted therapy and immunotherapy infusion volumes and growing subcutaneous biologic oncology drug adoption globally

By End User

Hospitals held the highest revenue share in 2025 due to large-scale inpatient drug administration procedures globally. Home Care Settings are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR driven by increasing preference for self-administration devices globally.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales dominated the market in 2025 owing to strong manufacturer-hospital procurement relationships globally. Online Platforms are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR supported by rising digital healthcare adoption worldwide.

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Regional Insights:

The region that emerged as the leader in terms of revenue generation was North America. The region’s growth is driven by the high revenue share of the U.S. in North America, which is expected to hold a market share of 87.4%. The reason behind this leadership is the presence of the world’s largest pharmaceutical market and high demand for innovative drug delivery devices.

The U.S. Drug Delivery Devices Market was valued at approximately USD 141.47 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 246.85 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.23%. The expansion is fueled by the largest and most technologically dynamic pharmaceutical market globally, which consistently requires more sophisticated delivery technologies to complement every step of therapeutic advances, the greatest density of physicians who prescribe biological drugs, and the most favorable regulations for combination products from the FDA’s Office of Combination Products.

The Europe Drug Delivery Devices Market is estimated to be USD 134.26 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 269.74 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.23% during 2026–2035. The European region consists of an advanced drug delivery devices market that uses the CE mark regulatory route for medical devices to achieve market entry into all the EU member countries, while the contract drug delivery device manufacturing segment is well-established in countries like Germany, Switzerland, and the Nordics.

The region of Asia Pacific is currently growing at an incredible rate as a market for drug delivery devices due to the exceptional growth experienced in China’s pharmaceutical industry, India’s rapid development not only as a producer but also as a consumer of drug delivery devices, as well as advanced Japanese and Korean medical device industries.

Recent Developments:

2025: Becton Dickinson announced the strategic separation of its BioPharma Systems business unit, focusing exclusively on biologic drug delivery device development for pharmaceutical industry partners, with particular emphasis on enabling GLP-1 and other biologic self-injection transitions and expanding prefilled syringe and wearable injection system manufacturing capacity globally.

Becton Dickinson announced the strategic separation of its BioPharma Systems business unit, focusing exclusively on biologic drug delivery device development for pharmaceutical industry partners, with particular emphasis on enabling GLP-1 and other biologic self-injection transitions and expanding prefilled syringe and wearable injection system manufacturing capacity globally. 2025: Medtronic launched a new generation of wearable drug delivery devices designed for chronic disease management outside traditional healthcare facility settings, incorporating advanced connectivity features for remote clinical monitoring, automated dose tracking, and integration with patient engagement platforms supporting adherence in complex multi-drug therapy regimens.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CHRONIC DISEASE & PATIENT POPULATION METRICS – helps you understand the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding diabetic, oncology, and respiratory patient populations, aging demographics, and increasing long-term medication demand driving drug delivery device adoption globally.

– helps you understand the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding diabetic, oncology, and respiratory patient populations, aging demographics, and increasing long-term medication demand driving drug delivery device adoption globally. DRUG DELIVERY DEVICE ADOPTION METRICS – helps you evaluate utilization trends across injectable, inhalation, transdermal, and self-administration drug delivery devices, along with growing adoption in home healthcare, ambulatory care, and hospital-based treatment environments.

– helps you evaluate utilization trends across injectable, inhalation, transdermal, and self-administration drug delivery devices, along with growing adoption in home healthcare, ambulatory care, and hospital-based treatment environments. SMART DRUG DELIVERY & CONNECTED TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you uncover innovation opportunities in IoT-enabled delivery systems, AI-based dosage monitoring, adherence tracking platforms, needle-free technologies, and minimally invasive drug administration solutions.

– helps you uncover innovation opportunities in IoT-enabled delivery systems, AI-based dosage monitoring, adherence tracking platforms, needle-free technologies, and minimally invasive drug administration solutions. ADVANCED DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY & FORMULATION METRICS – helps you analyze developments in sustained-release formulations, targeted drug delivery systems, connected therapeutics, and next-generation biologic delivery technologies improving treatment precision and patient convenience.

– helps you analyze developments in sustained-release formulations, targeted drug delivery systems, connected therapeutics, and next-generation biologic delivery technologies improving treatment precision and patient convenience. HEALTHCARE SPENDING & REIMBURSEMENT METRICS – helps you assess pharmaceutical and biologics delivery expenditure trends, reimbursement coverage for advanced delivery devices, investments in homecare infrastructure, and public vs. private procurement strategies globally.

– helps you assess pharmaceutical and biologics delivery expenditure trends, reimbursement coverage for advanced delivery devices, investments in homecare infrastructure, and public vs. private procurement strategies globally. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & CLINICAL RESEARCH METRICS – helps you gauge FDA and CE approval trends, clinical trial activity for advanced drug delivery technologies, combination product compliance standards, and evolving safety, sterility, and biocompatibility requirements across global markets.

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