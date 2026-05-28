WRAP Unveils Plans for Drone-Based Non-Lethal Response Payloads Incorporating Directional Light, Laser Dazzler, and Sensory Deterrence Technologies

MIAMI, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“WRAP” or the “Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response™ (“NLR”) and public safety technology, today unveiled plans to expand its drone payload and autonomous response initiatives with the development of directional light, laser dazzler, and sensory deterrence capabilities designed for deployment from unmanned systems.

The initiative represents a strategic expansion of WRAP’s broader NLR platform and supports the Company’s long-term vision of integrating advanced sensory, restraint, and escalation-management technologies into both human-operated and autonomous public safety systems.

WRAP believes the future of public safety, homeland security, and force protection may increasingly rely on layered, non-lethal technologies capable of creating time, distance, distraction, disorientation, and deterrence before lethal force becomes necessary. The Company’s planned drone payload capabilities are intended to support early intervention, perimeter control, suspect deterrence, crowd management, and critical infrastructure protection missions.

The planned payload systems are expected to include configurable directional light and visual disruption technologies, including laser dazzler concepts designed to temporarily impair visual focus, disrupt escalation pathways, and create opportunities for safer tactical resolution and lawful follow-on control tactics.

WRAP believes these payload capabilities may ultimately be integrated alongside its proprietary BolaWrap® remote restraint technology as part of a broader drone-enabled Non-Lethal Response ecosystem. The Company is exploring how directional light, visual disruption, sensory deterrence, and remote restraint technologies may operate together to support earlier intervention opportunities for law enforcement and public safety personnel before situations escalate into higher-force encounters.

WRAP believes the future of public safety response may increasingly leverage unmanned systems to create time, distance, distraction, and tactical advantage during rapidly evolving incidents. By integrating sensory disruption payloads with remote restraint technologies such as BolaWrap, WRAP aims to support safer standoff engagement options designed to improve decision-making time, reduce escalation pathways, and enable lawful follow-on control tactics while minimizing injury risks to officers, subjects, and surrounding communities.

The Company believes these capabilities may have future applications across public safety, border security, corrections, force protection, crowd management, critical infrastructure security, and autonomous response operations where early intervention and non-lethal escalation management are operational priorities.

“These technologies represent another step toward our broader vision for integrated Non-Lethal Response,” said Jared Novick, president of WRAP. “We believe the future operating environment for public safety and homeland security may increasingly involve autonomous systems, drone-enabled response, sensory disruption technologies, and scalable non-lethal tools designed to help personnel intervene earlier and safer while preserving lawful escalation options if needed.”

WRAP’s expected expansion into drone-based sensory deterrence technologies builds upon the Company’s existing investments in non-lethal restraint systems, virtual reality training, counter-UAS initiatives, and autonomous response concepts. The Company believes integrating directional sound, light, visual disruption, restraint technologies, and AI-assisted situational awareness into unified platforms may create significant opportunities across domestic and international government markets.

The Company’s broader roadmap includes continued exploration of drone-enabled non-lethal response technologies, integrated autonomous payload systems, and scalable deployment architectures designed for public safety agencies, corrections, force protection, border security, and defense applications.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

WRAP’s complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality® immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets.

With a growing demand for non-lethal tools and techniques to create time, distance and tactical advantage in non-criminal calls, Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 incorporates a multi-sensory distraction of sight and sound as a first response, followed by a non-lethal restraint if further escalation is required. This approach reduces the risk of injury to officers, subjects, and the community.

Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution is intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under stress.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

WRAP, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Non-Lethal Response™, WrapReality™, Wrap Training Academy, and Non-Lethal Response™ are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

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