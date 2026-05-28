Just Salad Opens in Ardmore, Pa.

Key facts of this press release:

New Just Salad opened at 167 West Lancaster Avenue (Suite #90) in Ardmore on May 13, 2026

Just Salad invites community to Ardmore location with Grand Opening celebration from Wednesday, June 3 – Friday, June 5

Just Salad makes everyday health and sustainability possible with fresh, real, plant-centric meals

ARDMORE, Pa., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Salad, the fast-casual restaurant chain committed to making everyday health and sustainability possible, introduces its new location in Ardmore, Pa., located at 167 West Lancaster Avenue (Suite #90), providing accessible, plant-centric meals for the Ardmore and surrounding communities.

At Just Salad, health and sustainability are built into every meal, serving approachable, flavor-packed meals. This means homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, chef-designed recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. A leader in sustainable dining for two decades, Just Salad is best known for its reusable bowl program, which rewards guests with a free topping for every reuse, proving that small choices can add up to meaningful impact.

Just Salad invites the Ardmore community to feast on flavor with Grand Opening promotions including:

Wednesday, June 3: Giveback Day 1 ! For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to the Riverbend Environmental Education Center.

For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to the Riverbend Environmental Education Center. Thursday, June 4 – Friday, June 5: $5 Meal Days2! Get a $5 chef-designed salad, wrap, warm bowl or market plate from 10:30am – 2pm and 5pm – 8pm.

“This opening plays a major role in Just Salad’s continued growth to newly serve the Ardmore community,” said Jen Lally, Chief Marketing Officer at Just Salad. “Just Salad is known for its approachable, flavor-packed meals featuring freshly-prepped produce, house-made dressings and high-quality ingredients, and we look forward to being part of the community’s movement towards prioritizing health and sustainability.”

Join JS Rewards for free mystery bowl items after each purchase3 and monthly freebies available to all members (by downloading the Just Salad app on Apple App Store or Google Play Store). Earn free menu items – salads, warm bowls, smoothies, snacks, or drinks – or dollars-off discounts. Some rewards are unlocked through JS Rewards’ stamp program, in which collecting stamps unlocks free menu items from salads to market plates.

Just Salad also offers ‘Build Your Own’ Market Plates, inviting guests to craft warm, protein-packed meals exactly how they crave them. Guests choose each part of the plate – from base to dressing – using fresh, flavorful ingredients prepared daily.

Just Salad Ardmore is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.justsalad.com/location/136-ardmore.

Just Salad Ardmore Opening Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Just Salad?

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant brand

Just Salad’s mission is to make everyday health and sustainability possible

Just Salad serves plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients

Just Salad offers more than 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies

How is Just Salad sustainable?

Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™



Just Salad is home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable bowl program

Just Salad has offered reusable bowls since its founding in 2006

Just Salad carbon labels its menu

Just Salad offers a Climatarian category to help guests make more climate-conscious choices

Guests who reuse Just Salad bowls help reduce waste, greenhouse gas emissions and water use4 for a healthier planet

Where are Just Salad locations?

More than 120 locations

New York

New Jersey

Connecticut

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Massachusetts

Washington D.C.

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites. Empowering customers to “Eat with Purpose,” Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has more than 120 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.







1In-store only at Just Salad in Ardmore (167 West Lancaster Avenue). Valid on 6/3/2026. For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to the Riverbend Environmental Education Center.

2In-store only at 167 West Lancaster Avenue, from 6/4/2026 – 6/5/2026. Valid on kids' and signature salads, wraps, warm bowls, and market plates. Excludes build your own, pick 2, snacks, smoothies, and drinks. No substitutions are allowed. Guests are permitted to remove ingredients. One per person. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion with the exception of reusable bowl benefits. Promotion total is before tax.

3Environmental Life Cycle Assessment





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