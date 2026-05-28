LadderUp Housing Secures Investment from Richard King Mellon Foundation to Help More Families Transition from Renters to Homeowners in Western Pennsylvania

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LadderUp Housing, a mission-driven housing company creating alternative pathways to homeownership for working families, today announced a $250,000 investment from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to support its expansion into Allegheny and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania. The funding will support the acquisition and renovation of new homes through LadderUp’s rent-to-homeownership model, which helps low- to moderate-income families transition from renters to homeowners through financial coaching and mortgage-readiness support.

LadderUp Housing purchases, renovates, and constructs single-family homes in markets with aging yet affordable housing stock, and then rents them to families who may not yet qualify for a traditional mortgage. During the rental period, LadderUp connects renters with financial coaching partners who help them to improve credit scores, build savings, and prepare for homeownership. Once mortgage-ready, tenants purchase the homes — often at or below the original appraised value — and give them the opportunity to build equity immediately. The model is designed to preserve affordable homeownership opportunities in neighborhoods targeted by institutional investors focused solely on long-term rentals.

“Homeownership remains one of the most important wealth-building opportunities for working families, yet millions of Americans remain locked out of traditional mortgage pathways,” said Tom Voutsos, Founder & CEO, LadderUp Housing. “This investment from the Richard King Mellon Foundation allows us to expand our model into a new market in Western Pennsylvania and help more families achieve long-term housing stability and financial mobility.”

LadderUp occupies a distinct position at the intersection of rent-to-own housing, community development, and financial empowerment. Unlike traditional rent-to-own operators, LadderUp combines property ownership, renovation management, and mortgage readiness coaching into a single end-to-end experience designed to support families throughout the homeownership journey.

Since its founding, LadderUp has acquired nearly 90 homes and renovated more than 65 housing units across the four markets it serves. The company has already helped six families become homeowners, with 100% of home sales occurring directly to existing tenants. Residents participating in the program have experienced an average credit score improvement of 75 points, while several homeowner families have reduced their monthly housing costs and gained immediate equity in their homes.

In addition to helping individual families build wealth, LadderUp’s work focuses on reinvesting in neighborhoods often targeted by out-of-state institutional investors that purchase low-cost housing stock strictly as rental properties, with no pathway to tenant ownership. By renovating aging housing stock and ultimately selling homes to local residents, the company aims to preserve affordability, expand homeownership opportunities, and create lasting community impact.

“Our motto is ‘Same Neighbor, New Homeowner,’” added Voutsos. “It reflects our belief that tenants should be able to stay in the homes and neighborhoods they already know and love. Our job is just to help them transition from renter to homeowner.”

The Richard King Mellon Foundation’s investment in LadderUp is made through its Social-Impact Investment Program, through which the Foundation invests in for-profit startups with a social mission that aligns with the Foundation’s philanthropic strategy. The Foundation has currently invested more than $25 million in support of 76 impact-focused startup ventures.

To learn more about LadderUp Housing, visit: https://www.ladderuphousing.com/.

About LadderUp Housing

LadderUp Housing is bridging the wealth gap by providing an alternative pathway to homeownership for working families in midsized cities. The company purchases, renovates and constructs homes, rents them to residents while they build mortgage readiness through financial coaching, and ultimately sells the homes to those same residents once they qualify for traditional financing. LadderUp’s mission-driven approach combines housing access, financial empowerment and neighborhood revitalization to create sustainable pathways to wealth creation through homeownership. To learn more, visit https://www.ladderuphousing.com/.

About the Richard King Mellon Foundation

Founded in 1947, the Richard King Mellon Foundation is the largest foundation in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and one of the 50 largest in the world. The Foundation’s 2024 year-end net assets were $3.1 billion, and its Trustees in 2024 disbursed more than $155 million in grants and program-related investments. The Foundation focuses its funding on six primary program areas, delineated in its 2021 – 2030 Strategic Plan.

Media Contact

Jack Hayes

Marketbridge for LadderUp Housing

RKMF@marketbridge.com