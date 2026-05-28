Visium Technologies Subsidiary ConnexŪS Ai Launches ATHENA, a Compliance-Ready AI Agent Platform for Voice, Email, and Chat

Configuration-driven AI agents engineered for regulated enterprise operations are now available for immediate deployment

FAIRFAX, VA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VISM) today announced that its wholly owned operating subsidiary, ConnexŪS Ai, has launched ATHENA, its unified AI agent platform for Voice, Email, and Chat designed for organizations operating in highly regulated and audit-sensitive environments.

ATHENA enables enterprises to deploy AI-powered Virtual Representatives (“V-Reps”) through configuration rather than software development. Organizations can configure and launch production-ready AI agents in minutes using an administrative console built around tabs, toggles, workflows, and policy controls — without engineering teams, custom coding, prompt orchestration infrastructure, or lengthy deployment cycles.

The platform was engineered specifically for operators that require compliance, traceability, operational continuity, and multi-channel consistency across customer interactions.

Unlike many conversational AI systems that rely heavily on custom development or fragmented channel architectures, ATHENA unifies Voice, Email, and Chat operations under a single operational intelligence layer and shared enterprise knowledge base. Customers can begin an interaction in chat, transition to voice, and continue through email without losing context or conversation history.

Instead of traditional seat licenses, long-term contracts, or layered platform fees, ATHENA operates through a transparent prepaid wallet model. Organizations fund a single wallet through Stripe using a PCI-reduced-scope architecture, with all voice, email, chat, and webhook activity metered against that balance at predictable usage-based rates. Voice pricing scales according to the selected large-language-model tier, enabling organizations to optimize between cost efficiency and frontier-model performance depending on operational requirements. Email and chat interactions are similarly usage-based, while webhook integrations are included without additional platform fees.

ATHENA’s architecture includes:

configuration-driven AI agent deployment,

multi-channel orchestration across voice, email, and chat,

centralized enterprise knowledge management,

webhook-based integrations,

immutable audit logging,

and ingestion-layer redaction designed to reduce exposure of personally identifiable information before interaction with large language models.

The platform was designed to support enterprises operating in sectors such as healthcare, financial services, public-sector operations, managed services, and enterprise contact centers, where auditability and operational reliability are mission critical.

ConnexŪS Ai

Visium Technologies’ own investor-relations operation currently runs on ATHENA in live production across both Voice and Email channels. The company’s voice-based investor concierge “Jeeves” and email representative “Penelope” operate from a single workspace and shared knowledge environment configured entirely through the ATHENA console without external engineering support.

“ATHENA represents a major architectural advancement in enterprise AI operations,” said Cheddi Rai, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer of ConnexŪS Ai. “We designed the platform to unify voice, email, and chat interactions under a single operational intelligence layer while providing the auditability, governance, and deployment speed that regulated organizations require. Our goal was to eliminate the traditional dependency on complex software development and make enterprise-grade AI agents operational in minutes rather than months.”

One of ATHENA’s early enterprise deployments is with iPower Technologies, a TGI Company providing managed IT services and infrastructure support for the Miami Dolphins and more than one thousand additional clients.

iPower Technologies deployed ATHENA’s voice AI representative “VIDA” across the front end of its 24/7 dispatch operation integrated with its ConnectWise ticketing environment. The result? Direct call completion rates increased from 20% to 55.2%, average handle time decreased from approximately 8–12 minutes to 1 minute and 58 seconds, and after-hours voicemail backlogs were effectively eliminated through automated ticket generation at call intake.

ATHENA is available immediately through a self-service onboarding model with usage-based prepaid wallet funding and rapid deployment capabilities. Organizations can onboard, configure AI representatives, and deploy operational environments within minutes through the ATHENA console.

“The future enterprise workforce will increasingly consist of coordinated human and AI representatives operating from shared knowledge systems with full operational visibility,” added Rai. “ATHENA was engineered to serve as that operational infrastructure layer.”

About ConnexŪS Ai

ConnexŪS Ai is the developer of ATHENA, a multi-channel AI agent platform engineered for organizations requiring highly auditable, operationally resilient customer and enterprise communications infrastructure. ConnexŪS Ai operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Visium Technologies, Inc.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. is a publicly traded technology holding company headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. The company focuses on advanced technology platforms, AI-driven operational systems, analytics, and enterprise intelligence solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to platform capabilities, anticipated operational benefits, customer adoption, future deployments, and market opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including technology performance, market conditions, customer adoption rates, regulatory considerations, and other factors. Visium Technologies, Inc. and ConnexŪS Ai undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contacts

Visium Technologies — Press: press@visiumtechnologies.com

Visium Technologies — Investor Relations: ir@visiumtechnologies.com

IR Concierge: 888-344-9850

Visium Technologies

Attachment