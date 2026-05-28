17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Change of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

BEIJING, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China, today announced that the Company’s board of directors and the audit committee of the board approved the dismissal of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP (“Deloitte”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, effective May 27, 2026, and the appointment of Marcum Asia CPAs LLP (“Marcum Asia”) as the Company’s new independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2026, effective May 27, 2026.

The reports of Deloitte on the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2025 contained no adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

During the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2025, and the subsequent interim period through May 27, 2026, there have been (i) no disagreements (as defined in Item 16F(a)(1)(iv) of Form 20-F) between the Company and Deloitte on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Deloitte, would have caused Deloitte to make reference thereto in their reports on the Company’s consolidated financial statements for such years, and (ii) no reportable events (as defined in Item 16F(a)(1)(v) of Form 20-F).

The Company is working closely with Marcum Asia and Deloitte to ensure a seamless transition. The Company would like to express its sincere gratitude to Deloitte for its professionalism and quality of services rendered to the Company over the past few years.

About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is a leading education technology company in China, offering smart in-school classroom solution that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. Leveraging its extensive knowledge and expertise obtained from in-school business over the past decade, the Company provides teaching and learning SaaS offerings to facilitate the digital transformation and upgrade at Chinese schools, with a focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of core teaching and learning scenarios such as homework assignments and in-class teaching. The product utilizes the Company’s technology and data insights to provide personalized and targeted learning and exercise content that is aimed at improving students’ learning efficiency.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

Ms. Lara Zhao

Investor Relations Manager

E-mail: ir@17zuoye.com