OLYMPIA, WA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitive Testing has launched a scientifically normed online IQ test developed by two licensed psychologists. The platform features culture-fair methodology, an adaptive question generation system, and independently verified psychometric reliability — offering users an assessment grounded in transparent, credentialed science.



Available at CognitiveTesting.org, the IQ Test measures raw pattern recognition ability rather than knowledge acquired through formal education. By removing reliance on culturally specific content or academic background, the assessment is designed so that scores are neither inflated nor deflated by what a test-taker happens to have learned. The test was normed to scientific standards, and both its reliability data and norming methodology have been subjected to independent external review.



“We built this test because we believe people deserve access to a scientifically rigorous cognitive assessment with full transparency behind the numbers,” said Marcus West, Owner. “Our norms are available to any research group that wants to validate them, and our reliability has been independently reproduced. That level of openness is central to what we do.”



Independently Verified Reliability and Norming Data



The test has achieved a Cronbach’s alpha of .83, a standard measure of internal consistency used across psychometric research. This figure has been independently verified and is reproducible — meaning outside parties have confirmed the metric rather than relying solely on the developers’ own reporting. In addition, the test’s norming data has been independently recreated by two separate groups to confirm data integrity, providing a second layer of external validation for the scoring standards underlying the assessment.



Adaptive Question Generation



The platform’s adaptive generation system delivers a fresh set of questions every 24 hours. Users who retake the Free IQ Test encounter new items daily, reducing the effect of question memorization on repeated attempts and supporting more consistent measurement across sessions.



Credentialed Development and Open Methodology



The test was created by two licensed psychologists with training in psychometrics, providing a professional foundation in established scientific methodology. Cognitive Testing also makes its test norms available upon request to research groups interested in examining or validating the platform’s scoring framework. This policy allows independent researchers to assess the scientific basis of the test on their own terms.



Scientific Accountability in Online Testing



For individuals seeking the Most Accurate IQ Test experience available online, CognitiveTesting.org combines credentialed development, culture-fair design, independently verified reliability, and open norming data — a level of scientific accountability that is uncommon among web-based assessments. Those looking for the Most Legitimate IQ Test can review the platform’s transparent methodology and independent verification record. The platform is supported by a community of enthusiasts who engage with the science behind cognitive assessment.



To take the test or learn more about its methodology, visit the best iq test page at CognitiveTesting.org.



About Cognitive Testing



Based in Olympia, WA, Cognitive Testing is an online cognitive assessment platform created by licensed psychologists. The organization provides scientifically normed, culture-fair intelligence testing with transparent, independently verified methodology. More information is available at cognitivetesting.org.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: Who developed the Cognitive Testing IQ assessment?



A: The test was developed by two licensed psychologists based in Olympia, WA, who utilized their training in psychometrics to create a scientifically normed assessment.



Q2: How does the culture-fair methodology impact the test results?



A: The assessment measures raw pattern recognition ability instead of knowledge acquired through formal education, ensuring that scores are not influenced by a test-taker’s academic or cultural background.



Q3: How does the platform handle repeated attempts by the same user?



A: The platform uses an adaptive generation system that delivers a new set of questions every 24 hours, which helps reduce the effect of question memorization on subsequent attempts.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Cognitive Testing

Address: 8701 83rd ave se, olympia, WA 98513

Phone: 8084915238

Website: cognitivetesting.org

https://thenewsfront.com/olympia-psychologists-launch-culture-fair-online-iq-test-with-independently-verified-reliability-metrics/