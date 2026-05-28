IFE Conference 2027 Opens Call for Contributions on Academic and Educational Innovation

MONTERREY, Mexico, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for the Future of Education, part of Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group, announced the opening of the call for contributions for IFE Conference 2027, which will take place from January 26 to 28, 2027, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.

The call is open to researchers, educators, academics, professionals, innovators, and entrepreneurs in the education sector who are interested in presenting research, projects, and experiences that contribute to the transformation of education and the development of human talent.

Under the theme “Boosting Human Potential Through Education,” IFE Conference 2027 aims to create a global, diverse, and inclusive forum to reflect on the role of education in a world characterized by accelerated change, artificial intelligence, and the need for more human-centered approaches.

Types of contributions

Proposals may be submitted under one of the following contribution types:

Research Papers: Original research studies, either ongoing or completed, evaluated through single-blind peer review.

Innovation Papers: Reports on educational innovation initiatives that do not require a research design.

Book Presentations: Works related to educational innovation and their contribution to the field.

Educational Innovation Experiences: Projects presented in panel or networking session formats to encourage knowledge exchange.

Thematic tracks

Contributions must align with one of the conference’s five thematic tracks:

Educational Trends

Educational Technologies

Academic Health Innovation

Educational Innovation Management

Lifelong Learning



Academic publication

Research papers that meet Springer’s editorial criteria will be considered for publication in the Lecture Notes in Educational Technology series, indexed in Scopus.

Proposal submission

Since 2015, IFE Conference has received an average of nearly 715 submissions per year from participants representing 30 countries. For the 2027 edition, complete guidelines and requirements for all contribution types are available at https://ifeconference.tec.mx. The call for proposals will remain open through July 15, 2026.

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About the Institute for the Future of Education (IFE)