RankOS™ Scales Ecommerce Brand's Amazon Revenue 25× Year-Over-Year Without Reliance On PPC Through CRO-First Organic Growth

NEW YORK, NY, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWMEDIA.COM today released a new case study demonstrating how its proprietary RankOS™ Digital Growth Operating System helped an ecommerce brand scale Amazon revenue approximately 25× year-over-year, growing from $138,000 to more than $2 million year-to-date within a 10-month period.



The engagement deployed RankOS™ as an Amazon-native growth system, prioritizing conversion rate optimization (CRO) and organic ranking mechanics over heavy reliance on paid advertising. As a result, more than 80% of total revenue was generated organically, with only ~20% attributed to Amazon PPC.

_____





Key Facts

Amazon revenue scaled from $138K to $2M+ in under 10 months

Projected annual revenue of approximately $3.5M

Approximately 25× year-over-year growth

80%+ of revenue driven organically, ~20% from PPC

RankOS™ deployed as an Amazon-native Digital Growth Operating System

_____





Definition: Digital Growth Operating System



A Digital Growth Operating System (DGOS) is a structured framework that integrates visibility, conversion optimization, analytics infrastructure, and continuous experimentation into a unified system designed to generate measurable digital revenue growth.



RankOS™, developed by NEWMEDIA.COM, is an implementation of a Digital Growth Operating System designed to align discovery, conversion, and ranking algorithms into a coordinated growth architecture.

_____





From PPC Dependence to Organic Dominance



Many Amazon sellers rely heavily on paid advertising to drive visibility and sales. This case study demonstrates an alternative approach: using conversion optimization as a primary driver of organic ranking. By improving how listings convert, RankOS™ helps accelerate organic visibility within Amazon’s algorithm, reducing reliance on paid traffic while protecting margins.

_____



The RankOS™ Amazon Growth System

The engagement deployed RankOS™ in a channel-native configuration designed specifically for Amazon’s ranking and conversion systems.



Listing Conversion Optimization (CRO)

Product listings were optimized across titles, bullet points, descriptions, and visual assets to improve clarity, trust, and purchase intent.



Keyword and Ranking Architecture

High-intent keyword mapping and indexing strategies were implemented to improve organic visibility and ranking velocity.



Review Velocity and Trust Signals

Reputation systems were strengthened to increase buyer confidence and support conversion performance.



Strategic PPC (Supporting Role)

Paid campaigns were used selectively for keyword discovery, rank defense, and seasonal amplification, rather than as the primary growth driver.



Seasonal Demand Capture

Listings were optimized ahead of peak demand periods such as Black Friday and holiday shopping cycles, allowing organic performance to compound during high-traffic windows.

_____





Results: 25× Growth with 80% Organic Revenue



Following implementation of the RankOS™ framework, the brand achieved:

25× year-over-year revenue growth

$2M+ in year-to-date Amazon revenue

80%+ of revenue driven organically

reduced dependency on paid advertising

improved conversion rates across core product listings



These results highlight the effectiveness of combining CRO and organic ranking strategies into a unified system.

_____



Why This Case Study Matters



This case demonstrates how Digital Growth Operating Systems can:

scale revenue without heavy reliance on paid media

use conversion optimization as a ranking accelerator

build durable, margin-protective growth systems

capture seasonal demand with compounding impact

operate effectively within marketplace algorithms



For ecommerce brands, operators, and investors, the findings suggest a shift from PPC-driven growth to system-driven organic scale.



_____





“Most Amazon strategies rely heavily on paid advertising, but sustainable growth comes from aligning conversion performance with ranking algorithms,” said Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM. “RankOS™ enables brands to scale organically while improving efficiency and protecting margins.”

_____





About NEWMEDIA.COM



NEWMEDIA.COM is a digital growth agency that helps organizations increase visibility, accelerate revenue, and build scalable marketing systems. The company works with B2B companies, ecommerce brands, and growth-stage organizations to design integrated digital strategies spanning search visibility, conversion optimization, analytics infrastructure, and performance marketing. Through its proprietary RankOS™ Digital Growth Operating System, NEWMEDIA.COM helps companies transform marketing activity into measurable business outcomes.

Learn more at https://newmedia.com

Attachment