Solupup Introduces "Personal Power" as a Lightweight Alternative to Oversized Portable Power Stations

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solupup has unveiled its vision for “personal power,” a lightweight, portable energy solution.

The Solupup C300 is a compact, everyday power solution weighing just 7.7 pounds, designed to meet the energy needs of mobile offices, remote work, travel, and daily life.

Guided by the belief that “energy should be a natural gift within everyone’s reach, not an elusive technology,” Solupup was founded on a simple vision: to make clean energy as natural and accessible as sunlight—anytime, anywhere, for everyone. The company defines its mission as providing efficient, lightweight, and smart portable energy solutions.





For years, the portable power market has been shaped by a "bigger is better" mindset. Products are often compared by wattage, battery size, outlet count, emergency backup capability, and extreme outdoor performance. While large power stations remain useful for high-wattage appliances, RV systems, and extended outages, Solupup believes many everyday users need a different answer: power that is smaller, lighter, more accessible, and more aligned with how people actually live.

“The next step in the development of portable energy isn’t just about building larger power plants; the more critical question is whether electricity can be seamlessly integrated into people’s daily lives and become an indispensable part of them. That is the concept behind ‘personal energy.’”

Personal Power: A New Category for Everyday Energy

Personal Power is Solupup's term for lightweight, compact, always-with-you energy designed around real daily mobility. It sits between small power banks and oversized portable power stations.

Power banks are easy to carry, but they can be limited when users need laptop support, AC output, multiple ports, or longer work sessions. Large power stations provide greater capability, but they can be heavy, expensive, and oversized for daily routines.

Personal Power is designed to fill that middle ground. It is intended for users who need practical power for the everyday 90%: laptops, phones, tablets, cameras, speakers, desk lights, small devices, remote work, travel, road trips, picnics, shared spaces, and small pop-up setups within verified power requirements.





Solupup C300: Product Parameters and Everyday Use

The Solupup C300 is positioned as a representative example of the Personal Power category. According to available Solupup product materials, the C300 includes the following product parameters:



Specification Solupup C300 Product category Personal Power / lightweight portable energy Weight 7.7 lbs Size Backpack size Dimensions shown in product materials 8.46 in x 5.89 in x 6.66 in Rated output shown in product materials 300W USB-C port shown PD 100W input/output Additional USB-C shown PD 18W USB-A ports shown QC 18W DC output shown DC 12V 10A AC output AC outlet shown Battery lifecycle claim shown 3,000+ cycles to 80%+ capacity Service-life claim shown Up to 10 years



With a 7.7-lb form factor and backpack-size design, the C300 is intended to stay near the user rather than sit in a garage, closet, or vehicle trunk. It is designed for normal power moments: charging a laptop during a remote work session, keeping phones available during travel, supporting camera gear during a day out, powering small desk essentials, or helping a light pop-up setup operate away from a wall outlet.





Designed Around "Closer, Not Bigger"

Solupup's brand philosophy is rooted in the idea that true innovation should be closer, not simply bigger. The company looks beyond short-term trends and focuses on durable, reliable products that can exist in harmony with nature and daily life.

That perspective is reflected in the C300's positioning. Instead of treating power as something reserved for emergencies or extreme outdoor scenarios, C300 brings energy into routine use cases: cafes, cars, desks, campsites, road trips, home interruptions, market stalls, and shared spaces.

For Solupup, the future of energy is not only about backup capacity. It is also about mobility, ease, and reconnecting users with accessible power wherever daily life happens.

Clear Boundaries for Safe Use

Solupup emphasizes that Personal Power is not a replacement for high-wattage systems. Users who need to run large appliances, heavy tools, RV equipment, or whole-home backup should consider larger power solutions.

C300 is not designed for high-wattage appliances or whole-home backup. Users should always check device wattage and official Solupup C300 specifications before use.

About Solupup

Solupup is a portable energy brand focused on personal and small-scale power needs—designed specifically for real-life situations where traditional electricity is inconvenient, unavailable, or unnecessary. Rather than developing large, complex systems, Solupup provides lightweight, plug-and-play energy solutions for everyday life, outdoor activities, and flexible applications.

The brand's vision is to make energy feel closer, more natural, and more accessible, whether users are on the road, outdoors, working remotely, camping, or navigating a temporary home power interruption.

Learn More

Contact Person：Felix Li

Email: service@solupup.com

Website: www.solupup.com

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