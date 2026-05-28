DP World Earns Top 5 Workplace Ranking in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has been ranked No. 5 in Great Place to Work®’s 2026 Best Workplaces® in the Dominican Republic list, reinforcing the company’s position as both a leading trade enabler and an employer of choice in one of the Caribbean’s most important logistics markets.

The recognition places DP World among 15 organizations recognized nationally for fostering strong workplace culture, employee experience, and a positive work environment. DP World achieved an average Trust Index™ score of 91%, positioning the company among the highest-performing organizations included in the study and reinforcing its role as a benchmark employer in the Caribbean region.

The accolade follows eight DP World locations in the Americas, including the Dominican Republic, which earned Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2025.

DP World was the only port and Free Trade Zone operator included among the country’s leading workplaces, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to people as a driver of sustainable growth and national competitiveness.

Through its operations, including port, economic zones, logistics and marine services, DP World connects Dominican businesses to key markets across the Americas while supporting skilled employment, workforce development, and inclusive growth.

Recent independent research conducted by Oxford Economics found that DP World’s Dominican Republic operations contributed significantly to the country’s economy in 2024, including:

Supporting $269 million in GDP nationwide.

Supporting nearly 5,000 jobs across the country, including 2,870 in Greater Santo Domingo.

Handling $13.3 billion in trade through DP World’s operations in the Caucedo peninsula.

Enabling up to $2.4 billion in additional annual goods exports by 2035 through improved connectivity.





Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said: “This recognition reflects the consistent work we do to build a culture based on trust, development, and the wellbeing of our people. Being ranked among the Top 5 Best Workplaces in the Dominican Republic is the result of our employees’ daily commitment and DP World’s strategic focus on putting people at the center of the business. More than an achievement, it is a responsibility to continue fostering a work environment where everyone can grow, contribute and feel proud to be part of this organization.”

DP World’s impact extends across logistics, transport, manufacturing, trade and services, helping strengthen the Dominican Republic’s position as a nearshoring and logistics hub for the Americas.

Oxford Economics also found that each job supported by the port generates around $90,000 in economic value, significantly above the sector average. The study further highlighted Caucedo’s contribution to inclusive employment, with women representing around 25% of jobs linked to the port and more than 650 roles supported by young people.

The GPTW Certification builds on DP World’s broader commitment to fostering an inclusive, high-performance culture that supports people, innovation, and sustainable growth.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

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