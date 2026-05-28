Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation Announces Strategic Collaboration and Partnership with Circular Genomics for the Transformative Bio-Hermes-001 Study

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation ® (GAP) is pleased to announce a collaboration with the Circular Genomics , a biotechnology company revolutionizing neurological and psychiatric precision medicine, access to analyze Bio-Hermes-001 samples to investigate the potential for circular RNA biomarkers to transform diagnosis, prognosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Circular Genomics and are encouraged by the potential for this leader in biotechnology to analyze Bio-Hermes-001 data to further the exploration of the potential for circular RNA biomarkers,” said John Dwyer, the President of GAP. “I look forward to seeing what stems from this unique partnership and to our work improving the future of Alzheimer’s research.”

“Circular RNA biomarkers offer a unique window into the molecular complexity of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Paul Sargeant, CEO of Circular Genomics. “Our platform captures disease-relevant biological signals that complement protein-based markers, providing deeper insights into neurodegenerative disease mechanisms. The Bio-Hermes-001 cohort, with its exceptional diversity and comprehensive biomarker characterization, represents an ideal setting to validate the clinical utility of circRNA signatures and advance our understanding of how these stable, brain-derived, and blood-accessible molecules can inform precision medicine approaches for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.”

The Bio-Hermes-001 study compared the results of blood and digital biomarkers with brain amyloid PET scans or cerebrospinal fluid assays in over 1,000 community-based participants throughout the US. The study revealed a strong correlation between several blood tests with the presence of amyloid plaques in the brain, a diagnostic hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. This relationship was demonstrated across the entire study population including the 24% percent of Bio-Hermes participants from African American, Latino and other traditionally underrepresented communities, an unprecedented level of diversity.

For more information about the Bio-Hermes-001 study visit https://globalalzplatform.org .

For immediate release:

Contact: media@globalalzplatform.org

About the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP):

The nonprofit Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation was founded to speed the delivery of Alzheimer’s treatments with a commitment to promoting diversity in clinical research, as well as lowering the cost and improving the efficacy of ADRD clinical trials to ensure that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 100 clinical research sites worldwide through study start-up and recruitment activities, promoting diversity in research studies, and giving attention to the citizen scientists who make research possible.

About Circular Genomics

Circular Genomics is a biotechnology company pioneering circular RNA-based precision medicine for neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company is advancing a proprietary platform that leverages the unique stability and biological relevance of brain-derived circular RNAs to develop blood-based diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease. By capturing disease-specific molecular signatures in blood, Circular Genomics aims to enable earlier detection, improved patient stratification, and deeper mechanistic understanding of complex brain disorders — ultimately advancing personalized treatment strategies for patients and families affected by neurological and psychiatric conditions.