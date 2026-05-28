Invest529 Launches Smart Start Giveaway to Celebrate 529 Day

Richmond, Virginia, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As education costs continue to rise nationwide, Invest529 is helping families take meaningful steps toward future financial goals with its Smart Start Giveaway. From May 28–31, 2026, get a $25 contribution when you open a new Invest529, offering a great way to start your education savings.

Observed nationally each year, 529 Day raises awareness about the importance of planning ahead for education expenses and the benefits of saving in tax‑advantaged 529 accounts.

“529 Day is an opportunity to remind families that investing in education is one of the most impactful decisions they can make,” said Mary Morris, CEO of Commonwealth Savers, the administrator of Invest529.

“And with more flexible qualified uses of 529 accounts than ever, from four‑year colleges and registered apprenticeship programs to K–12 education expenses, we’re proud at Invest529 to help families take that important first step with confidence and excitement for the future.”

Invest529 is consistently ranked among the nation’s top 529 plans, offering families a simple and flexible way to save for future education needs. The Smart Start Giveaway reinforces the program’s mission: empowering families to begin saving earlier and with confidence.

Visit Invest529.com for more information about Invest529 and to read the Smart Start Giveaway official terms and conditions.

About Invest529℠:

Invest529 makes higher education more accessible and affordable for families and individuals. With more than $119 billion in assets under management and nearly 3.2 million accounts as of March 31, 2026, Invest529 is one of the fastest growing 529 programs in the country. Invest529 offers more than 20 portfolio options for individuals to choose from. For more information on Invest529’s higher education savings options, visit Invest529.com or call 1-888- 567-0540 to obtain program materials. These include information on Invest529’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information; read and consider them carefully before investing. All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Invest529 encourages prospective participants to seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax or legal implications related to opening an account. Invest529 is offered exclusively by Commonwealth Savers Plan, home of the nation’s largest college savings plan. For residents of states other than Virginia: before investing, you should consider whether your or the beneficiary’s home state offers any state tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protections from creditors that are only available for investments in that state’s qualified tuition program. ©2026 Commonwealth Savers Plan. All Rights Reserved.