Apiiro Welcomes Wes Dobry as Field Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro , the leading platform for agentic development security, today announced the appointment of Wes Dobry as Field Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With over two decades of experience advising global enterprise organizations on application security, architecture, and risk management, Dobry will be a strong asset to Apiiro’s market expansion and leadership.

“Enterprises are moving fast on AI, adopting multiple coding agents at scale, yet they lack the visibility to understand its impact on their business risk,” said Wes Dobry, Field CTO of Apiiro. “I’m excited to join Apiiro to help advance its mission to lead the agentic development security market from legacy detection that costs a lot of money into the era of seamless prevention for developers that saves it.”

Dobry’s appointment follows a breakout year for Apiiro. In 2025, the company achieved 104% ARR growth and closed the industry’s four largest enterprise ASPM deals to date, driven by Fortune 500 adoption of its platform for Agentic development security.

Apiiro’s leadership expansion also includes the recent appointments of Jarrod Bogue as Chief Revenue Officer and Thomas Dohmke , former CEO of GitHub and a leader behind GitHub Copilot, as a strategic advisor to support its next phase of AI-driven innovation.

“We’re pleased to welcome Wes to the Apiiro team and to draw on his deep experience helping large enterprises modernize their applications and infrastructure while managing risk,” said Idan Plotnik, co-founder and CEO of Apiiro. “Wes understands how to turn application security and software supply chain security risk into clear, practical strategies. He will help our customers take action and deliver measurable outcomes during a time when AI creates compliance pressure and board-level scrutiny of agentic development risk continues to rise.”

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About Apiiro

Apiiro’s Guardian Agent is built on the AppSec Data Fabric to force-multiply AppSec and development teams – preventing risk before code even exists in the era of agentic development.

Fortune 500 companies including BlackRock, TIAA, USAA, Bloomberg, and Shell rely on Apiiro’s patented Deep Code Analysis (DCA) technology to continuously discover, inventory, and visualize their software architecture graph from code to runtime. This enables automated assessment, detection, prioritization, remediation, and prevention of application risks at scale.