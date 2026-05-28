First Data Clean Room Built for TV Advertising Wins Industry Recognition as Demand Grows Across Regulated Verticals 

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vault , whose data clean room is the first built specifically for TV advertising, recently won the Identity & Privacy Innovation Award at the 2026 Convergent TV Awards — triumphing over finalists including LiveRamp and The Trade Desk. The recognition reflects a broader inflection point: as regulated-vertical advertisers in healthcare, fintech, and insurance increasingly demand compliant, full-funnel TV measurement, Vault's privacy-enhancing infrastructure has emerged as the proven solution — with months of live campaigns already running across some of the most compliance-sensitive categories in advertising.

Privacy Infrastructure Built for Performance at Scale

Vault's data clean room is built on privacy-enhancing tokenization — not pixel-based tracking — enabling turn-key, full-funnel TV measurement across every major publisher without exposing raw PII. All first-party event data flows into the Vault DCR, where it is anonymized, enriched, and matched, forming the tokenized pipeline for Tatari measurement across hundreds of millions of IDs. Publishers receive proper attribution credit, advertisers get full-funnel ROAS visibility, and sensitive user data remains inside the Vault DCR.

Unlike publisher-specific clean rooms that require a separate integration for each network, Vault's interoperable architecture gives advertisers full-funnel ROAS visibility across NBCU, Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Tubi, and Amazon — through a single integration.

Demand Is Growing Across Regulated Verticals

Across healthcare, fintech, and insurance, advertisers are increasingly turning to Vault as the measurement infrastructure that makes performance TV possible without compromising compliance. The demand reflects a broader shift: as brands in regulated verticals invest more heavily in CTV, the limitations of lightweight tracking approaches are becoming increasingly hard to ignore.

"We launched Vault because the TV advertising industry needed neutral infrastructure that publishers and advertisers could both trust as identifiers decline and privacy regulations tighten," said Philip Inghelbrecht, CEO of Infra.tv. "Marketers in healthcare, fintech, and insurance have historically had to choose between performance measurement and privacy compliance. Vault makes performance measurement in a privacy-enhanced environment possible, and the traction we're seeing across these categories proves the market has been waiting for it."

Among the brands already scaling their CTV investment through Vault are Gusto , whose payroll and HR platform is built on the financial trust of hundreds of thousands of small businesses, and Midi Health, the fastest-growing virtual care clinic focused exclusively on women's midlife health.

The Compliance Foundation Regulated Verticals Require

Infra.tv , the holding company behind Vault, Tatari, and Upstream, recently achieved SOC 2 certification across its entire product portfolio — independently verified proof that the controls governing how customer and consumer data is handled meet the bar that regulated industries require. For healthcare, fintech, and insurance advertisers, that certification is often the prerequisite that makes a data partnership possible at all. For Vault, it is the foundation for compliant TV ad measurement at scale.

Last year, Vault partnered with Ours Privacy , the leading HIPAA-compliant customer data platform for healthcare marketers, giving healthcare brands a seamless, compliant pathway to measure the full-funnel impact of their CTV investment without exposing protected health information. The Vault and Ours Privacy integration resolves the three core constraints facing healthcare TV advertisers — regulatory risk, identity deprecation, and measurement fragmentation — simultaneously.

"Healthcare marketers are under enormous pressure right now, from HHS guidance, evolving state privacy laws, and the reality that patients trust them with deeply personal information. We built Ours Privacy so those marketers never have to choose between performance and compliance to help patients find the right care,” said Jessica Holton, Co-Founder of Ours Privacy. “What Vault brings is the critical bridge for connected TV measurement: a privacy-safe environment where first-party data can actually be used to measure TV campaign outcomes across every publisher, through a single integration. Together, we've made HIPAA-compliant TV measurement both possible and practical."

"The combination of Ours Privacy and Vault lets us see a clear line from a TV ad impression to customer activity in a HIPAA-compliant way, across every publisher, without additional technical complexity," said Derek Gerberich, Head of Growth, Midi Health. "It's given us the confidence to scale our TV investment in a way that simply wasn't possible before."

About Vault Vault is a privacy-enhancing technology built specifically for convergent TV measurement. Vault's interoperable data clean room allows media owners and advertisers to share consumer data securely, measure results, and assess return on ad spend across linear and streaming TV — through a single integration, regardless of which publisher DCR is preferred. Vault's tokenization process leverages Experian's Consumer Sync identity for anonymous, compliant data matching across more than 200 million CTV IDs. Vault is a subsidiary of Infra.tv, alongside Tatari and Upstream. Learn more at vaultdcr.tv.

About Tatari / Infra.tv Tatari is a leading platform for buying and measuring advertising across linear TV, streaming (CTV), and online video, used by more than 400 brands and agencies. Tatari's Media Planning Engine, direct publisher integrations, and TV-native measurement framework help advertisers of all sizes treat television as a performance channel. Tatari operates as a subsidiary of Infra.tv , alongside Vault and Upstream . Learn more at tatari.tv.

About Ours Privacy Ours Privacy is a HIPAA-compliant CDP and privacy platform purpose-built for healthcare marketers by healthcare marketers. The platform enables optimized advertising and analytics across Meta, Google, GA4, and 150+ other integrations, without sensitive patient data ever reaching non-compliant tools. Ours Privacy holds SOC 2 Type II certification, signs Business Associate Agreements (BAAs) with all customers, and is trusted by leading digital health companies, health systems, and multi-location provider groups across the United States. Learn more at oursprivacy.com .

About Midi Health Midi Health is the leading national virtual care clinic focused on women in midlife. Our treatment protocols are designed by world-class experts in perimenopause, menopause, and other midlife concerns, and delivered by a team of compassionate clinicians highly trained in women's health. All services are covered by insurance and accessible through telehealth visits. To learn more, visit www.joinmidi.com.

About Gusto

Gusto is the leading partner for over 500,000 small businesses across the US. Through one refreshingly easy, integrated platform, they automate and simplifying your payroll, benefits, HR and more, all while providing expert support. Learn more at gusto.com.

Media Contact: Kite Hill | tatari@kitehillpr.com