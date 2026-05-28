Logic Pursuits Achieves Premier Partner Tier with Snowflake

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logic Pursuits, a global Data and AI consulting firm, today announced that it has achieved Premier Partner status in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. The designation is reserved for partners that demonstrate deep technical expertise, proven delivery excellence, and sustained customer success on the Snowflake platform.

Alongside Premier status, Logic Pursuits has earned two additional Snowflake recognitions: an Industry Competency Badge in Travel and Hospitality, and a Workload Specialization in Data Engineering. Together, these milestones reflect the breadth and depth of capability the firm brings to clients building on Snowflake.

The achievements reflect a multi-year track record of joint client outcomes, from Snowflake implementations and legacy platform migrations to advanced analytics and AI enablement at scale. By combining Snowflake’s continuous innovation with Logic Pursuits’ delivery experience, the partnership is positioned to help clients move faster from data to decisions, and from decisions to measurable business impact. Logic Pursuits will be at Snowflake Summit 2026, the premier annual event for the global data and AI community, and welcomes the opportunity to connect with clients and partners at the event.

“Achieving Premier Partner Status strengthens our strategic partnership with Snowflake and validates the deep expertise our teams bring to every client engagement. This recognition reflects years of co-building solutions that help organizations unlock transformational value from data and accelerate AI-driven growth through the power of the Snowflake platform.”

– Varun Chhabra, Head of Snowflake COE, Logic Pursuits

“Our joint solutions for clients in data and AI working with Snowflake have yielded tremendous value and total cost of ownership advantages, in addition to pursuing new use cases with high ROI. We’ve been steadily building on this over the years, gaining deep expertise helping customers adopt and leverage value from Snowflake. This recognition of Premier status validates the maturity of our practice and GTM efforts. We intend to accelerate investments in the Snowflake partnership to help our customers build for the next wave of AI and data engineering programs.”

– Santosh Abraham, Head of Business Growth and Strategy, Logic Pursuits

ABOUT THESE MILESTONES

Premier Partner Status

As a Snowflake Premier Partner, Logic Pursuits is recognized within the Snowflake Partner Network for its commitment to helping customers maximize the value of Snowflake. Snowflake services partners bring industry experience, technical expertise, and strategic best practices to help customers mitigate risk, accelerate implementation, and drive business value across their data and AI journey.

Industry Competency Badge: Travel and Hospitality

This badge recognizes Logic Pursuits’ demonstrated expertise in serving Travel and Hospitality organizations on the Snowflake platform. Logic Pursuits has supported clients across the travel and hospitality ecosystem, including major global cruise lines and travel technology providers, by delivering Snowflake-based data platforms that enable customer personalization, revenue analytics and management, loyalty program insights, operational and regulatory compliance reporting.

Workload Specialization: Data Engineering

The Data Engineering Workload Specialization recognizes Logic Pursuits’ ability to design and deliver modern data pipelines, transformations, and architectures on Snowflake. This specialization covers the technical depth required to build reliable, scalable data foundations that underpin analytics, reporting, and AI/ML workloads at enterprise scale.

WHAT PREMIER PARTNER TIER MEANS FOR CLIENTS

Validated technical expertise: Every engagement is delivered to Snowflake’s highest partner standards for security, performance, reliability, and scalability, giving clients confidence that solutions are built right the first time.



Accelerated time-to-value: Priority access to Snowflake programs, co-sell motions, and dedicated enablement shortens the path from kickoff to production outcomes.



Innovation at the leading edge: Early access to Snowflake’s evolving AI, data sharing, and agent technologies, combined with joint development, helps clients stay ahead of industry change.



Proven, real-world impact: The tier is earned on the strength of delivered outcomes across modern data platforms, advanced analytics, and AI enablement, not certifications alone.



LOOKING AHEAD

Logic Pursuits will continue to invest in Snowflake-aligned capabilities across data engineering, governance, AI/ML, and Cortex-based agentic workloads, with a focus on regulated industries and enterprise-scale modernization programs. Joint go-to-market initiatives and customer co-innovation programs are planned for the coming quarters.

ABOUT LOGIC PURSUITS

Logic Pursuits is a global Data and AI consulting firm focused on helping enterprises operationalize data and AI at scale. The firm specializes in Enterprise Data Strategy, Modern Data Platforms, Customer 360 and CDP Enablement, Digital Engineering, and Agentic AI solutions, working across leading platforms including Snowflake, Databricks, Palantir, and Glean. Logic Pursuits partners with enterprises to design and operationalize secure, scalable AI ecosystems that deliver measurable business value, with delivery teams across the United States, India, and LATAM.

Learn more at www.logicpursuits.com or visit the Logic Pursuits Snowflake partner page at snowflake.com/partners/logic-pursuits.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ankita Sharma, Logic Pursuits | asharma@logicpursuits.com