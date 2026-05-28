26North Completes Acquisition of AI-Powered Intermedia Intelligent Communications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermedia Intelligent Communications, a global provider of AI-powered cloud communications, collaboration, and customer engagement solutions, today announced the closing of its previously disclosed acquisition by 26North Partners LP (“26North”) from funds managed by Madison Dearborn Partners.

“Intermedia has built a highly attractive, fast-growing business around a model that aligns closely with both partners and customers,” said Tyler Sipprelle, 26North Private Equity Partner. “The company combines a broad communications portfolio, deep partner relationships, and a practical approach to AI innovation in a way that continues to differentiate it in the market.”

With 26North’s backing, Intermedia plans to build on the momentum already underway across the company, with continued focus on AI innovation, partner enablement, vertical market capabilities, international expansion, and strategic acquisition opportunities that complement the company’s platform and long-term growth strategy.

“This marks an exciting step forward for Intermedia,” said Michael Gold, CEO of Intermedia. “We’ve built this company by staying focused on where the market is headed and investing in the technologies, integrations, and capabilities businesses increasingly rely on to communicate and engage with customers. With 26North, we have the opportunity to further expand the platform, deepen our AI and vertical market initiatives, and help our partners deliver even greater value as customer needs continue to evolve.”

About Intermedia Intelligent Communications

Intermedia Intelligent Communications helps more than 150,000 business customers connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS (where available), contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power nine times for excellence in assisted technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™ that includes financially backed 99.999% uptime SLAs.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as Advisor models.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

About 26North Partners LP

26North Partners LP is an integrated, multi-asset-class investment platform founded by Josh Harris in 2022. The firm manages approximately $37 billion across private equity, private credit, insurance and reinsurance strategies, bringing flexible capital solutions and distinct capabilities to the middle market.

26North Private Equity deploys capital across buyouts, carve-outs and structured equity. 26North Private Credit primarily invests in direct lending, private asset-backed finance and commercial real estate lending.

The firm’s insurance business serves clients with disciplined asset-liability management and access to proprietary, privately originated assets.

The 26North team brings decades of experience managing third-party capital to help clients achieve their financial goals while making a lasting impact on the communities in which they operate.

For more information, visit www.26n.com.

Intermedia, Intermedia Unite, Worry-Free Experience, and CORE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners.