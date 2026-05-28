Teladoc Health Expands Access to Care Through Walmart’s Better Care Services





NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced its services are now available through Walmart’s Better Care Services platform, expanding access to convenient, affordable care for customers. The collaboration brings Teladoc Health’s suite of offerings – including virtual urgent care, dermatology, and nutrition services – to customers seeking both insured and cash-pay options.

With the largest nationwide network of virtual care providers, Teladoc Health delivers high-quality care to millions of people each year, addressing everyday needs such as sinus infections and skin conditions, as well as ongoing support for weight loss and cardiometabolic conditions.

The collaboration expands access to virtual care by making Teladoc Health’s services available to customers who already rely on Walmart for their everyday needs.

For the millions of Americans who are uninsured, underinsured, or simply want a more affordable and convenient way to get care, Teladoc Health provides an integrated healthcare experience that treats the whole person, when and where care is needed.

For a cash-pay price of $89 per visit, Walmart customers can access Teladoc Health’s established, trusted clinical practice through the Walmart Better Care Services platform, including:

24/7 Care : Connect with a provider within minutes to treat a range of common conditions, including sinus infections, pink eye, UTIs, cold and flu symptoms, and more.

Connect with a provider within minutes to treat a range of common conditions, including sinus infections, pink eye, UTIs, cold and flu symptoms, and more. Dermatology: Upload photos of a skin issue to get help for rashes, sunburns, skin infections, moles, and more. Within 24 hours, a board-certified dermatologist will carefully review, share a diagnosis and custom treatment plan.

Nutrition: Work one-on-one with a registered dietitian to receive a personalized nutrition guide, plus support for diabetes, weight management, prenatal nutrition, and more.



Prescriptions, if needed, can be sent to a pharmacy, including Walmart, where same-day delivery in as fast as an hour is available in many locations, making it one of the fastest and most convenient ways to get medications. Free delivery is also available for Walmart+ members.

The announcement builds on Teladoc Health's growing portfolio of retail and platform partnerships and is the latest in a series of steps the company has taken to expand access to care by integrating with the platforms and retailers Americans already trust.

"Walmart is where millions of Americans already go for everyday needs, and now, getting care from Teladoc Health can be part of that same experience," said Kelly Bliss, Teladoc Health’s President of U.S. Group Health. “By removing friction and meeting people where they are, virtual care becomes something people choose first, not just something they can access."

This collaboration follows the January launch of Teladoc Health’s BetterHelp mental health offering on Walmart’s Better Care Services platform, further expanding access to virtual care for customers. Together, these integrations reflect a shared focus on improving access and making care more convenient and connected.

“Healthcare should be easier to access, easier to understand and more affordable,” said Leslie Fletcher, Vice President, Strategy and Partnerships, Walmart U.S. Health & Wellness. “By adding Teladoc Health we’re continuing to expand Better Care Services with more options for care, paired with fast, convenient access to everyday health needs and prescriptions.”

For more information on Teladoc Health’s range of offerings, click here. To learn about Walmart’s Better Care Services, click here.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is the global leader in virtual care. The company is delivering and orchestrating care across patients, care providers, platforms, and partners — transforming virtual care into a catalyst for how better health happens. Through our relationships with health plans, employers, providers, health systems and consumers, we are enabling more access, driving better outcomes, extending provider capacity and lowering costs. Learn more at teladochealth.com.

Media:

Lou Serio

PR@teladochealth.com

202-569-9715

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35d65dec-a7ff-43ac-89c0-86e66c3bf150